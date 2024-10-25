Age-related Vision Dysfunction Research 2024: Eylea, Lucentis, Combigan, Beovu, Glaucoma, Cataract, Presbyopia, AMD, Online & Retail Pharmacies Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Drug, Dysfunction Type, Distribution Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market was valued at USD 90.12 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025-2030.



The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market has seen considerable growth due to the increasing prevalence of age-related eye diseases, the growing aging population, and advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Age-related vision dysfunction encompasses various conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. The market is driven by the need for effective diagnosis, management, and treatment of these conditions to improve the quality of life for elderly patients.



One of the primary drivers of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market is the rising prevalence of age-related eye diseases. As the global population ages, the incidence of conditions like AMD, cataracts, and glaucoma increases, leading to greater demand for medical interventions. The growing awareness of these conditions and the importance of regular eye exams have also contributed to market growth, as early detection and treatment can prevent or slow the progression of vision loss.



The increasing focus on innovative treatment options and the development of advanced diagnostic technologies have significantly influenced the market. New therapies, such as anti-VEGF injections for AMD and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries, offer improved outcomes and fewer side effects. Additionally, advancements in imaging technologies, like optical coherence tomography (OCT), have enhanced the ability to diagnose and monitor eye diseases accurately.



Segment Insights



By dysfunction type, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 45% of the global Age-related Vision Dysfunction market in 2023. The high prevalence of AMD among the elderly population and the availability of effective treatments drive this segment.



Geographical Insights



Americas represent the largest market for Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatments, driven by a high prevalence of age-related eye diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in ophthalmology research. The United States is a key market, with a significant focus on developing new treatments and improving patient care.



In the Americas, the market benefits from a well-established healthcare system, increasing public awareness, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The growing aging population and the high incidence of conditions like AMD and glaucoma further support market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the rapidly aging population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and rising awareness of age-related eye diseases. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key markets, with expanding healthcare infrastructure and a focus on improving access to eye care services.



In Europe, the market for Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatments is driven by strong healthcare systems, high patient awareness, and the availability of advanced therapeutic options. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant contributors, with a focus on research and development in ophthalmology

Strategic Company Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Key companies in the Global Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market include:

Bausch + Lomb

D Western Therapeutics Institute

Novartis

IVERIC Bio

Santen Pharmaceutical

AbbVie

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Eyenovia

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation

By Drug:

Eylea

Lucentis

Combigan

Beovu

Other Drugs

By Dysfunction Type:

Glaucoma

Cataract

Presbyopia

AMD

By Distribution Channel:

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



