Silvaco Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Comprehensive Suite of TCAD, EDA, and IP Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Silvaco, Inc. (“Silvaco” or the “Company”) has obtained ISO 9001 certification of its quality management system to support its TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions. The certification underscores Silvaco’s ongoing commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement across its entire portfolio products.

The certification was performed by Schellman Compliance, LLC, an ANAB accredited Certification Body based in the United States. The details of Silvaco’s certification is publicly available at https://www.schellman.com/certificate-directory.

Description of the ISO 9001 Standard

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of a quality management system (QMS). The standard specifies the requirements to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve a documented management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of occurrence, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptive incidents when they arise. It is intended to be applicable to all organizations, or parts thereof, regardless of type, size and nature of the organization.

The ISO 9001 certification signifies that Silvaco has implemented effective processes and controls to ensure the consistent quality of its products and services, from design and development to delivery and support. By achieving ISO 9001 certification, Silvaco is committed to developing and delivering high-quality solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation.

"We are thrilled to achieve ISO 9001 certification, which reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality in every aspect of our business," said Dr. Babak Taheri, CEO and Director of Silvaco. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative technology that meets international standards, and the evolving needs of our customers in the semiconductor and electronics industries."

"Silvaco's achievement of ISO 9001 certification demonstrates the Company’s commitment in implementing a robust and effective quality management system," said Danny Manimbo, Principal and ISO Practice Director, Schellman. "By meeting the requirements of ISO 9001, Silvaco has shown its dedication to operational excellence and delivering high-quality services to its customers. We commend Silvaco for reaching this important milestone and look forward to its continued success."

Silvaco’s suite of TCAD, EDA, and IP products supports the design, simulation and verification of advanced semiconductor devices and systems. The company’s solutions enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate their products’ time-to-market and reduce their development and manufacturing costs.

"This certification reflects the rigorous standards we uphold in developing and delivering our TCAD, EDA, and IP products and is an important step towards Silvaco’s broader strategy of maintaining leadership in those markets,” said Brian Bradburn, Sr. Vice President of Operations of Silvaco. “Not only does this highlight Silvaco’s commitment to continuous quality improvement and technological innovation, but this also ensures that our customers and partners can trust the superior support and consistency of the products we bring to the semiconductor industry."

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading provider of attestation and compliance services. We are the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor, an ISO Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and most recently, an APEC Accountability Agent. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman's professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Our approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single third-party assessor.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

