Mixel MIPI IP Integrated into Automotive Radar Processors Supporting Safety-critical Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixel®, Inc. (“Mixel”), a part of Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ:SVCO), and indie (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, announced Mixel’s MIPI® IP has been successfully integrated into indie’s automotive radar processor and monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) products. Mixel was recently acquired by Silvaco, a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and silicon IP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation.

With the increased adoption of advanced driver-assistance and automated technologies, vehicles are incorporating more radar sensors than ever before. High-frequency radar is becoming a cornerstone technology for enabling advanced driver assistance and safety features across all vehicle segments. indie’s portfolio of custom front-end modules and MMICs is designed for automotive applications, supporting everything from front-looking and corner radar to collision detection, automated emergency braking (AEB), and in-cabin occupant monitoring (DMS/OMS).

Mixel provided indie with its ASIL-B compliant MIPI D-PHYTM CSI-2® TX and MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX IPs together with certified automotive functional safety deliverables and safety manual. Mixel’s IPs were designed to support AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade 1. Mixel also successfully completed full characterization of its IP as part of indie’s solution, based on the MIPI Alliance’s D-PHY Conformance Test Suite (CTS) and provided a complete characterization report to indie.

“We needed a MIPI IP provider that could support our strict automotive requirements to further our radar portfolio and enable efficient and scalable ADAS architecture solutions,” said Peter Gulden, EVP Radar Systems and Software at indie. "Through our long-standing partnership with Mixel and their extensive automotive experience, we had full confidence in Mixel’s capabilities and reliability. We are looking forward to our continued collaboration.”

In 2021, Mixel first announced its ISO 26262 process and product certifications for automotive functional safety which are based on Mixel’s robust ISO 9001 for IP quality management system. Mixel MIPI PHY IP has been silicon-proven at twelve different nodes and nine different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.

“While we have designed many automotive grade IPs over Mixel’s 26-year company history, it is always exciting to see our customers achieve silicon success with our IP, especially when the design requirements are particularly stringent,” said Ashraf Takla, VP of Mixed-Signal IP at Silvaco, and founder of Mixel. “This is a testament to both teams’ engineering excellence. It was a true collaborative effort, and it was a terrific opportunity to gain experience from each other’s best practices. Now as a part of Silvaco, we look forward to building on our joint success and expanding our partnership with indie in MIPI and beyond.”

Availability:

Mixel’s automotive MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 TX IP and automotive MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX IP are available now. For more information on Mixel’s IP portfolio, please visit mixel.com/ip-cores.



About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Egypt, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com.

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY , MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHY™ , Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) Motion Link SerDes, LVDS , and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information, visit www.mixel.com . You can also follow Mixel on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

About indie

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next generation semiconductors, photonics and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient mixed-signal SoCs and system solutions for ADAS systems in addition to adjacent industrial applications. Our sensors span all major modalities including Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions are accelerating the proliferation of automated vehicle safety features. As a global innovator, we are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners, and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide.

Please visit www.indie.inc to learn more.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Tiffany Behany, press@silvaco.com

Investor Relations:

Greg McNiff, investors@silvaco.com