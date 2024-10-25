Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 25 October 2024

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc

Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan



b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan



c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan



d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)

Period of return: From: 27/04/2024 To: 24/10/2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 378,390 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 270,687 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil Nil Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G) 21,144 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 29,533 ordinary shares of 1/3p each Nil 100,694 ordinary shares of 1/3p each