Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:        25 October 2024

Name of applicant:PayPoint plc
Name of scheme:a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)
Period of return:From:27/04/2024To:24/10/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 378,390 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 270,687 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G)
  1. 21,144 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 29,533 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. Nil
  4. 100,694 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 357,246 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 169,993 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

-ends-