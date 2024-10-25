Jūratė Lingienė elected as the new Chairperson of the Board at AB "KN Energies"

AB "KN Energies" (further - KN or Company), the international operator of energy terminals, announces that by the decision of the Board on 25 October 2024, Jūratė Lingienė has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Board at KN Energies starting 1 November 2024, she previously served as an independent member of the Board of the Company.

J. Lingienė has spent most of her professional career at SEB Group in Lithuania, Latvia and Sweden, where she has held the position of Head of the Finance Department, was responsible for the development of the SEB Service Centre in Lithuania and Latvia, served as a member of the Board of SEB Latvia and as the Director of Finance. Since 2015, she has been the Head of Finance, Technology and Business Support at SEB Group Headquarters. Her responsibilities also include operational risk management in the technology area.

With KN successful performance over the last few years and the implementation of its long-term business strategy, J. Lingienė's extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate and financial management will be valuable both for the company's continuing success in the new energy sector and for the efficiency and growth of its existing businesses.

"Driving change and promoting women's leadership are among some of the internal values of KN Board. The company is moving into a new phase of development and implementation of a new strategy. Therefore, we decided that the rotation of the Chairperson of the Board and the choice of J. Lingiene is a good step forward," says Edvinas Katilius, who has been Chairperson of the Board of KN until now.

In accordance with paragraphs 12.1, 12.2 and 12.3 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company's Board is formed by 5 members who are elected by the Company's Supervisory Council for a four-year term. Currently, the Company's Board consists of: Guy Mason, Edvinas Katilius, Alfonso Morriello, Jūratė Lingienė and Karolis Švaikauskas.