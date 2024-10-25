ISO Container Market Size to Reach US$ 566.72 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Efficient Intermodal Transportation Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISO Container Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The ISO Container Market size is expected to value at USD 268.49 Million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 566.72 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 8.69% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Transforming the ISO Container Market: Innovations Driving Growth

The ISO container market is in a state of transformation, fueled by a confluence of drivers affecting its expansion. The market is undergoing significant transformation due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Smart containers, or containers with sensors embedded to check the location, temperature, humidity, etc. The other aspect involves the use of data and this is going to improve visibility in their supply chain, enhance cargo security, predictive maintenance and with that increases efficiency and reductions in cost.

In addition, rising automation and robotics in fostering the use of artificial intelligence will have long-term repercussions on ISO containers. Examples of technologies that are revolutionizing how cargo containers are handled and transported include automated container terminals, autonomous trucks and drones for inspecting containers. Such developments are expected to improve operational efficiency, lower labor costs, and increase safety standards in the industry that will contribute toward market growth. Moreover, growing international trade is also one of the key factors driving the ISO container market. With the rise in global trade, container yards are facing an upsurge of containers moving across borders to deliver goods. The dynamism of global trade feeds on further factors such as economic growth, population rise, and the growing network of free trade agreements. One of the key drivers is that it has changed the way break-bulk cargo is handled by introducing containerization which comes with multiple advantages including increased efficiency, reduced transport costs, reduction in damage to goods being transported and faster turnaround times at ports.





ISO Container Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 268.49 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 566.72 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Market Segmentation: Dominance of Marine Transport and Capacity in the ISO Container Sector

By Transport Mode: The marine transport segment dominated the ISO container market share, accounting for over 38.42% in 2023. About 90% of global trade by volume relies on shipping, highlighting the crucial role of marine transport for ISO containers. The ability to efficiently and economically transport large quantities of goods over long distances by sea reinforces its importance in international logistics.

By Capacity: The 20,000 to 35,000 liters segment commanded a market share exceeding 44.08% in 2023. These containers offer significant benefits to the logistics industry by facilitating the transport of both perishable items, such as food and pharmaceuticals, and non-perishable goods like industrial chemicals and agricultural products. Their design simplifies the loading and unloading processes, thereby improving operational efficiency.

ISO Container Market Key Segmentation:

By Transport Mode

Road

Rail

Marine

By Capacity

Below 20,000 Liters

20,000 - 35,000 Liters

Above 35,000 Liters

By Container Type

Multi-Compartment Tank

Lined Tank

Reefer Tank

Cryogenic & Gas Tanks

Swap Body Tank

By End-use Industry

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Gas

Others (Paints)

Key Regional Development: Asia Pacific Leads the ISO Container Market: A Closer Look at Its Dominance

The Asia Pacific region dominated the ISO container market share, capturing over 38.08% in 2023, This is mainly because of its strategic position as a global manufacturing center and a major participant in international trade. Nations such as China, Singapore, and South Korea act as key container terminals, supporting extensive shipping operations. China's strong industrial foundation, marked by swift urbanization and economic growth, fuels the need for ISO containers, which are essential for cross-border transport.

Future Growth of the ISO Container Market

Factors Driving Growth Description Expansion of International Trade The continuous increase in global trade leads to a higher demand for efficient and secure transportation solutions. Complexity of Global Supply Chains Growing complexity requires innovative container technologies for enhanced visibility, security, and overall efficiency in logistics operations. Technological Advancements Automation and IoT are reshaping the market, with smart containers providing real-time tracking and insights into cargo journeys, enhancing supply chain resilience. Shift Toward Sustainability The trend toward eco-friendly practices drives the adoption of sustainable containers, aiding in regulatory compliance and meeting consumer preferences for green products. Resurgence of Global Manufacturing Localization of production and shorter supply chains increase the need for reliable and efficient transportation solutions, boosting demand for ISO containers. Infrastructure Development Ongoing investments in infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, facilitate goods movement and promote ISO container usage. Growth of E-commerce The rise in online retailing demands efficient last-mile delivery solutions and robust supply chains, increasing the reliance on ISO containers for timely deliveries.

Recent Development

In December 2023: A notable advancement occurred in the global chemical logistics sector as Royal Den Hartogh Logistics, recognized for its proficiency in transporting liquid chemicals, dry bulk, and gases, formed a strategic partnership with Daelim Co. Ltd., a leading player in the South Korean chemical industry. This collaboration merges Den Hartogh's extensive global network and expertise in ISO tank container operations with the specialized knowledge and market presence of Daelim's Tank Container Division.

A notable advancement occurred in the global chemical logistics sector as Royal Den Hartogh Logistics, recognized for its proficiency in transporting liquid chemicals, dry bulk, and gases, formed a strategic partnership with Daelim Co. Ltd., a leading player in the South Korean chemical industry. This collaboration merges Den Hartogh's extensive global network and expertise in ISO tank container operations with the specialized knowledge and market presence of Daelim's Tank Container Division. In August 2023: The cotac group service network of The Hoyer Group began storing full bulk liquid ISO tanks in Houston, A new investment in conversion measures. This expansion enhances global storage capacity for transporting chemical goods, food products, petrochemicals, and gases that are liquefied under pressure and cryogenically.

