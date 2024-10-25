Lysander Funds Limited Announces Management Fee Reductions and Change in Referral Fee

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today management fee reductions for certain of its mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, and change in referral fee for Lysander TDV Fund. Details of these changes are set out below.
Management Fee Reductions
Effective January 1, 2025, the annual management fee rates will be reduced for the series of units of the mutual funds and exchange-traded funds set out below:
|Fund
|Series
|Current Management Fees
|New Management Fees
|Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury Fund
|Series A
|0.40%
|0.35%
|Series F
|0.25%
|0.20%
|Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Treasury Fund
|Series A
|0.40%
|0.35%
|Series F
|0.25%
|0.20%
|Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund
|Series A
|1.05%
|0.95%
|Series F
|0.55%
|0.45%
|Lysander-Canso U.S. Short Term and Floating Rate Fund
|Series A
|1.05%
|0.95%
|Series F
|0.55%
|0.45%
|Lysander-Canso Bond Fund
|Series A
|1.15%
|1.05%
|Series F
|0.65%
|0.55%
|Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF
|Units
|0.25%
|0.20%
|Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF
|Units
|0.35%
|0.30%
Change in Referral Fee for Lysander TDV Fund
Effective November 1, 2024, the referral fee payable by Lysander to RMC Alumni Association will be at an annual rate of 0.1375% of the net asset value of the Fund, a reduction from the current rate of 0.375%. The referral fee is calculated monthly and paid quarterly.
Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.
For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.
Richard Usher-Jones
President
Lysander Funds Limited
Tel. No. 416-640-4275
Fax No. 416-855-6515