CORRECTION -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

| Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co., (OTC: NODB) please note that the word "Second" in the headline should instead read "Third". The release follows:

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $502,493 or $0.20 per share, and net earnings for nine months of $2,186,955 or $0.85 per share, for the periods ending September 30, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30 September 30
Income Statement2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Interest Income19,690,721  16,080,200  57,809,406  45,415,030 
Interest Expense11,417,563  8,497,071  32,759,175  19,553,246 
Net Interest Income8,273,158  7,583,129  25,050,231  25,861,784 
        
Provision for Loan Losses0  0  (440,000) (450,000)
Noninterest Income1,546,280  1,947,351  4,384,215  4,659,259 
Noninterest Expenses(9,302,724) (8,767,533) (26,524,077) (25,989,503)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary516,714  762,947  2,470,369  4,081,540 
        
Income Tax(14,221) (95,021) (258,414) (679,355)
Income Tax Prior Period(25,000) 0  (25,000) 0 
Net Income502,493  667,926  2,186,955  3,402,185 
        
Earnings per Share0.20  0.26  0.85  1.32 
        
     Nine Month Average
 As of September 30 Ended September 30
Balance Sheet2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Total Assets1,867,355,555  1,728,752,439  1,819,265,389  1,697,914,626 
Total Loans1,211,656,001  1,133,317,827  1,206,729,021  1,057,729,435 
Deposits1,543,618,454  1,468,335,323  1,503,472,762  1,472,027,210 
Stockholders' Equity170,479,567  160,495,368  166,294,611  160,534,861 
        
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
        

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


Tags

banking personal finance