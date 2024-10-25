The 2024 China-Pacific Island Countries Cooperation and Exchange Conference & Dialogue on Joint Climate Change Response held in Liaocheng, Shandong, to Promote Green, Low-Carbon Development

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 18 to 20, the 2024 China-Pacific Island Countries Cooperation and Exchange Conference & Dialogue on Joint Climate Change Response, and the Hospitable Liaocheng, the Pearl of Yellow River and the Grand Canal - 2024 Liaocheng International Friendship Cities Conference for Cooperation and Development kicked off in Liaocheng, Shandong Province.

This event aims to further enhance Liaocheng's openness to the outside world and promote international exchanges and cooperation in various fields. This event was organized by the CPC Liaocheng Municipal Committee and the Liaocheng Municipal People's Government.

During the event, Liaocheng engaged in in-depth exchanges with Pacific Island countries in fields such as cultural tourism, education and sports, friendly city cooperation, and humanitarian aid. The activities included a review and outlook on China-Solomon Islands relations, a showcase of the unique characteristics of Pacific Island countries, an exhibition of international sister cities and Liaocheng's quality products, as well as the signing of agreements for the establishment of sister cities and collaborative projects. The Liaocheng Initiative on Deepening International Friendly City Cooperation and Promoting Green and Low-Carbon Development was unveiled to foster mutual understanding and collaboration through cultural exchanges. Additionally, Liaocheng hosted a cultural exchange camp for youth ambassadors from Kiribati to further foster understanding and friendship between the youth of both sides.

In recent years, Liaocheng has been dedicated to creating a high-level open economy by establishing high-standard platforms such as the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center and organizing events like "Tour of Ambassadors from Central and Eastern European Countries to Liaocheng" and the "China (Liaocheng) Agricultural Development Conference."

Through these efforts, the city has continually expanded its international network of friendly cities, forming partnerships with 31 cities in 17 countries across four continents. These friendship ties have facilitated cooperation and exchanges in various fields, including industry, agriculture, trade, cultural tourism, and education, resulting in positive outcomes. Looking ahead, the bonds of friendship and collaboration that Liaocheng City nurtures within its "international network" are poised to flourish.

Source: Liaocheng Municipal People's Government