Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 21 October 2024 – 25 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 43:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,648,232
|12.67
|84,212,832
|21 October 2024
|47,199
|13.49
|636,512
|22 October 2024
|149,905
|13.42
|2,010,976
|23 October 2024
|55,842
|13.43
|750,047
|24 October 2024
|43,000
|13.41
|576,806
|25 October 2024
|51,881
|13.42
|696,165
|Total, week number 43
|347,827
|13.43
|4,670,506
|Accumulated under the program
|6,996,059
|12.71
|88,883,338
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,724,003 own shares corresponding to 2.06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
