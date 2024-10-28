Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

| Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 21 October 2024 – 25 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 43:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement6,648,23212.6784,212,832
21 October 202447,19913.49636,512
22 October 2024149,90513.422,010,976
23 October 202455,84213.43750,047
24 October 202443,00013.41576,806
25 October 202451,88113.42696,165
Total, week number 43347,82713.434,670,506
Accumulated under the program6,996,05912.7188,883,338

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,724,003 own shares corresponding to 2.06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard         
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments


Attachments

AS 55 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #43 2024