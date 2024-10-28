Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 21 October 2024 – 25 October 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 43:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 6,648,232 12.67 84,212,832 21 October 2024 47,199 13.49 636,512 22 October 2024 149,905 13.42 2,010,976 23 October 2024 55,842 13.43 750,047 24 October 2024 43,000 13.41 576,806 25 October 2024 51,881 13.42 696,165 Total, week number 43 347,827 13.43 4,670,506 Accumulated under the program 6,996,059 12.71 88,883,338

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,724,003 own shares corresponding to 2.06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

