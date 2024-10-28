|Company announcement no. 47 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
28 October 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 43
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 43:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|20,556,403
|201.8690
|4,149,700,801
|21/10/2024
|85,000
|199.4185
|16,950,573
|22/10/2024
|127,118
|199.1274
|25,312,677
|23/10/2024
|84,703
|201.4439
|17,062,903
|24/10/2024
|112,154
|200.5695
|22,494,672
|25/10/2024
|110,000
|199.7475
|21,972,225
|Total accumulated over week 43
|518,975
|199.9962
|103,793,049
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|21,075,378
|201.8229
|4,253,493,850
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.44% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
