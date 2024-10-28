Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 43

28 October 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 43

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 43:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement20,556,403201.86904,149,700,801
21/10/202485,000199.418516,950,573
22/10/2024127,118199.127425,312,677
23/10/202484,703201.443917,062,903
24/10/2024112,154200.569522,494,672
25/10/2024110,000199.747521,972,225
Total accumulated over week 43518,975199.9962103,793,049
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme21,075,378201.82294,253,493,850

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.44% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

