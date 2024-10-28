Breach and Attack Simulation Market Forecast to 2029, with Case Studies of Cymulate, XM Cyber, Safebreach, AttackIQ, Pentera and Qualys

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & ITeS, Education, Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Breach and Attack Simulation market size is projected to grow from USD 729.2 million in 2024 to USD 2.40 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period.



In the breach and attack simulation market, integration into the existing security solutions, which include SIEM and SOAR, drives the momentum of improving threat detection, response, and remediation. These have streamlined security processes, fastened response times, and vastly improved posture across industries. Finally, integrating AI and ML hardens the breach and attack simulation tools to predict specific vulnerabilities, simulate highly complex attacks, and give real-time feedback. Proactive cybersecurity strategies benefit from efficiency and reducing manual efforts in response to evolving cyber threats. The shift toward automation and AI-driven solutions allows organizations to meet compliance standards and build consumer trust.





By Professional Services, the Security Posture Assessment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The professional services segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of the breach and attack simulation market due to the absence of in-house capabilities in most organizations, primarily in SMEs. Professional service providers bridge this gap by providing scalable, cost-effective security assessments. Also, solid testing mechanisms among managed service providers would be required to ensure adequate security in diverse client environments.



It will thereby propel the use of breach and attack simulation services. Continuous security validation through training and on-demand services from analysts boost the proactive countering of organization vulnerabilities. The threat management segment had the most outstanding revenue share in 2023, reflecting the significant demand for specialty assessment to mitigate the growing cyber threats. Key industry players, including Rapid7, Cymulate, and AttackIQ, are leading in this market.



By Deployment Mode, the On-Premises segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The on-premises segment of the breach and attack simulation market is a localized, customizable security testing approach with the software hosted in their data centers. Deployment of this type offers better control over sensitive data so that organizations can manage the testing process safely. On-premises breach and attack simulation solutions are also customizable and do not interfere with existing security structures. Hence, it is very suitable for industries to have rigid compliance. Most Vendors, such as Rapid7, Qualys, and Sophos, provide tailor-made on-premises solutions. However, the above solution requires high initial investments in hardware and software with an IT infrastructure. They pose scalability problems and require dedicated IT staff equipped with security-specific skills for maintenance and operation.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the breach and attack simulation solutions market include Cymulate, AttackIQ, XM Cyber, SafeBreach, Picus Security, Qualys, Rapid7, IBM, Fortinet, Mandiant, Keysight Technologies, Aujas, Cytomate, ReliaQuest, Detectify, Scythe, BreachLock, CyCognito, Skybox Security, Aquila I, ImmuniWeb, ThreatGen, Strobes Security, NopSec, SimSpace, PurpleBox and Kroll.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the breach and attack simulation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of critical drivers (Growing complexity and rising threats of cyberattacks in the digital age, Growing need to adhere to stringent regulations and data privacy laws, Rising Need for Continuous Security Testing, Integration of breach and attack simulation solutions tools with existing security tools), restraints (Lack of Skilled Professionals, High Implementation and Maintenance Costs), opportunities (Integration of breach and attack simulation solutions with Attack Surface Management(ASM), Rapid adoption of cloud-based services, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into breach and attack simulation solutions, Digital Transformation initiatives), and challenges (Resource allocation and integration complexity, Organizational Resistance and Misconceptions about breach and attack simulation.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research development activities, new products, and service launches in the breach and attack simulation market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the breach and attack simulation solutions market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players Cymulate (India), AttackIQ (US), XM Cyber (Israel), SafeBreach (Israel), and Picus Security(US).



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $729.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2405.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Key Market Players

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Offering

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Deployment Mode

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Organization Size

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Key Application and Region

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Growing Complexity and Rising Threats of Cyberattacks in Digital Age

Surging Need for Adherence to Stringent Regulations and Data Privacy Laws

Rising Need for Continuous Security Testing

Integration of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Tools with Existing Security Tools

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Integration of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation with Attack Surface Management

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-based Services

Integration of AI and ML into Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions

Digital Transformation Initiatives

Challenges

Resource Allocation and Integration Complexity

Organizational Resistance and Misconceptions About Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Systems

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Cymulate Helped Global Bank Corp. Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses Using Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Platform

Case Study 2: XM Cyber Assisted Healthcare Systems by Providing Continuous Visibility into Potential Attack Paths

Case Study 3: Safebreach Supported Retail Giant in Enhancing Cybersecurity and Protecting Customers Using Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Tool

Case Study 4: AttackIQ Assisted National Security Agency in Strengthening Cybersecurity Measures Against Emerging Threats

Case Study 5: Pentera Supported Global Manufacturing Corp. in Bolstering Operational Technology Security and Preventing Disruptions

Case Study 6: Qualys Assisted Global Bank Corp. in Strengthening Cybersecurity and Safeguarding Sensitive Data

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Offering



Platforms & Tools

Increasing Need for Continuous Security and Seamless Integration to Drive Market

Standalone Platforms/Software Tools

Integrated Security Platforms/Tools

Cloud-based Solutions

Services

Growing Complexity of Cyber Threats and Surging Need for Regulatory Compliance to Drive Market

Professional Services

Managed Services

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Deployment Mode

On-Premises - Paramount Need for Strict Regulatory Compliance and Data Security to Drive Demand for On-Premises Solutions

Cloud - Scalability and Cost-Efficiency to Drive Demand for Cloud-based Bas Solutions

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Organization Size

SMEs - Scalability and Affordability of Bas Solutions to Drive Market

Large Enterprises - Surging Need for Protection of Vast Amounts of Sensitive Data to Fuel Market Growth

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Application

Configuration Management - Spike in Demand for Real-Time Configuration Validation and Compliance Management to Bolster Market Growth

Patch Management -Growing Complexity of IT Infrastructures and Increasing Volume of Software Vulnerabilities to Drive Market

Threat Intelligence -Proactive Risk Management and Real-Time Threat Detection to Drive Demand for Bas Solutions

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Vertical

BFSI - Increased Need for Enhancing Customer Experiences and Streamlining Operations to Drive Market

Healthcare - Spike in Demand for Securing Sensitive Health Data from Potential Breaches to Boost Market Growth

IT & ITEs - Surging Need for Robust Cybersecurity Measures to Foster Market Growth

Telecommunications - Spike in Demand for Protection of Extensive and Sensitive Communication Infrastructures from Rising Cyber Threats to Accelerate Market Growth

Retail & Ecommerce - Increasing Demand for Identification of Vulnerabilities and Test Security Controls in Real Time to Foster Market Growth

Manufacturing -Increased Need for Protection of Intellectual Property and Combat Piracy to Drive Market

Education - Rising Need for Reduction of Operational Disruptions Caused By Cyber Incidents to Propel Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Cymulate

Attackiq

XM Cyber

Safebreach

Picus Security

Qualys

Rapid7

IBM

Fortinet

Mandiant

Keysight Technologies

Aujas

Other Players

Cytomate

Reliaquest

Detectify

Scythe

Breachlock

Cycognito

Skybox Security

Aquila I

Immuniweb

Threatgen

Strobes Security

Nopsec

Simspace

Purplebox

Kroll

