Collision Avoidance System Market Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Consumer Awareness, Updated Safety Agency Ratings, and Continuous R&D Driving Growth

The collision avoidance system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42%, reaching a market size of US$77.799 billion in 2029 from US$51.942 billion in 2024.







The market for anti-collision systems has grown as a result of rising consumer awareness, updated safety agency ratings, and continuous research and development by leading industry players. For example, ZF, Mobileye, and Toyota Motor Corp. worked together to develop and provide advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The integration of these systems into different vehicle platforms throughout the Toyota Group will guarantee improved driving assistance and safety features for cars to come.



Collision Avoidance Market Drivers:

A growing number of traffic crashes are expected to fuel market expansion

The rise in traffic jams and accidents results from various factors, including but not limited to drivers' distractions, tiredness or fatigue, and lack of proper teamwork, which can cause crashes and harm other people's lives. This makes collision avoidance technologies, which drivers can use to avoid crashes or even stop them altogether on the front and back sides of vehicles, more crucial. Another reason why the global market for these devices is growing is that car insurance is becoming cheaper with the introduction of such systems.

Collision Avoidance Market Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period.

The disposable income of consumers in the Asia Pacific region has been increasing in nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. Customers' rapid adoption of collision avoidance systems has enabled market growth in this area.

Currently, some automakers are integrating parking assistance systems that used to be exclusive to a segment with higher prices into their mid-range or smaller vehicles to distinguish themselves from the competition. The use of ADAS systems is just beginning in price-sensitive nations such as India because buying a car requires money, while collision avoidance systems do not appear to make much difference in terms of safety; hence, people do not know them well enough. However, there have been various awareness campaigns, government initiatives, and programs; hence, this trend has been improving steadily with time.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $77.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Some of the key companies profiled in this Collision Avoidance System Market report include:

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Becker Mining

Collins Aerospace, A United Technologies Company

Hexagon AB

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Mossy Toyota

The collision avoidance system market is segmented and analyzed as below:

By Type

Forward Collision Warning

Reverse Collision Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Multi-Collision Brake

Others

By Technology

Radar

LiDAR

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Material Handling

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



