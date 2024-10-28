UK Black Friday Intentions Report 2024 - More Consumers Intend to Shop Instore Rather Than Online for Black Friday Purchases This Year Compared to Last Year

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions: UK Black Friday Intentions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Black Friday Intentions 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of consumer intentions for Black Friday 2024, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.
The proportion of consumers that stated that they intend to buy at least one item during Black Friday in 2024 is significantly higher than in previous years. There was also an increase in the number of consumers willing to delay purchasing an item until Black Friday as they aim to secure the product at a discounted price. Amazon remains the firm favourite for consumers, but grocers Tesco and Sainsbury's have experienced the biggest increase in preference.
Report Highlights
- 25-34-year-olds are most focused on using Black Friday to invest in their homes, focusing their spend on electricals & technology, homewares, and furniture & DIY.
- More consumers intend to shop instore rather than online for Black Friday purchases this year compared to last year.
- Electricals remains the most popular category to shop for at Black Friday, with clothing & footwear edging closer.
Company Coverage:
- Amazon
- Tesco
- Argos
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Sainsbury's
- ASDA
- JD Sports
- ASOS
- Next
Key Topics Covered:
- BLACK FRIDAY
- Buying dynamics
- Impact on timing
- Channels
- Reasons for not shopping instore for Black Friday
- Reasons for not participating in Black Friday
- Retailer appeal
- Spending dynamics
- Opinions on Black Friday
- Methodology
List of Figures
- Black Friday intended retail shopper penetration, 2024 & 2023
- Black Friday retail shopper penetration, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024e
- Black Friday intended retail shopper penetration by generation and which sectors they plan to purchase?, 2024
- Categories consumers intend to purchase during the Black Friday promotional period, 2022, 2023 & 2024
- Categories consumers intend to purchase during the Black Friday promotional period, by gender, 2024
- Categories consumers intend to purchase during the Black Friday promotional period, by age, 2024
- Impact of Black Friday promotional period on timing of purchase, 2022, 2023 & 2024
- Channels consumers intend to use for Black Friday purchases, 2024
- Channels consumers intend to use for Black Friday purchases by age, 2024
- Why consumers are not planning to shop instore during Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024
- Why consumers are not planning to make a purchase during Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024
- Top 10 retailers that will be the first port of call for consumers this Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024
- How much consumers plan to spend during Black Friday, 2024
- Whether consumers spent more, the same, or less compared to Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024
- How much consumers plan to spend during Black Friday, by gender, 2024
- How much consumers plan to spend during Black Friday, by age, 2024
- Agreement and disagreement with statements about Black Friday, 2024
- Agreement and disagreement with statement "The Black Friday promotional period will be an important shopping event for me this year", by generation?, 2024
- Agreement and disagreement with statement "I am holding out for Black Friday discounts/promotions as I want to make my money stretch further", by age?, 2024
- Agreement and disagreement with statement "I am holding out for Black Friday discounts/promotions as I want to make my money stretch further", by region?,2024
