UK Black Friday Intentions Report 2024 - More Consumers Intend to Shop Instore Rather Than Online for Black Friday Purchases This Year Compared to Last Year

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions: UK Black Friday Intentions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Black Friday Intentions 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of consumer intentions for Black Friday 2024, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.



The proportion of consumers that stated that they intend to buy at least one item during Black Friday in 2024 is significantly higher than in previous years. There was also an increase in the number of consumers willing to delay purchasing an item until Black Friday as they aim to secure the product at a discounted price. Amazon remains the firm favourite for consumers, but grocers Tesco and Sainsbury's have experienced the biggest increase in preference.



Report Highlights

25-34-year-olds are most focused on using Black Friday to invest in their homes, focusing their spend on electricals & technology, homewares, and furniture & DIY.

More consumers intend to shop instore rather than online for Black Friday purchases this year compared to last year.

Electricals remains the most popular category to shop for at Black Friday, with clothing & footwear edging closer.

Reasons to Buy

Use the in-depth consumer insight to understand which retail categories consumers are planning to purchase during the Black Friday period

Identify the key retailers that consumers state are their first port of call when shopping for Black Friday this year

Identify the channels consumers intend to use for their Black Friday shopping, and what drives this choice

Company Coverage:

Amazon

Tesco

Argos

Currys

John Lewis & Partners

Sainsbury's

ASDA

JD Sports

ASOS

Next

Key Topics Covered:

BLACK FRIDAY

Buying dynamics

Impact on timing

Channels

Reasons for not shopping instore for Black Friday

Reasons for not participating in Black Friday

Retailer appeal

Spending dynamics

Opinions on Black Friday

Methodology

List of Figures

Black Friday intended retail shopper penetration, 2024 & 2023

Black Friday retail shopper penetration, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024e

Black Friday intended retail shopper penetration by generation and which sectors they plan to purchase?, 2024

Categories consumers intend to purchase during the Black Friday promotional period, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Categories consumers intend to purchase during the Black Friday promotional period, by gender, 2024

Categories consumers intend to purchase during the Black Friday promotional period, by age, 2024

Impact of Black Friday promotional period on timing of purchase, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Channels consumers intend to use for Black Friday purchases, 2024

Channels consumers intend to use for Black Friday purchases by age, 2024

Why consumers are not planning to shop instore during Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Why consumers are not planning to make a purchase during Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Top 10 retailers that will be the first port of call for consumers this Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024

How much consumers plan to spend during Black Friday, 2024

Whether consumers spent more, the same, or less compared to Black Friday, 2022, 2023 & 2024

How much consumers plan to spend during Black Friday, by gender, 2024

How much consumers plan to spend during Black Friday, by age, 2024

Agreement and disagreement with statements about Black Friday, 2024

Agreement and disagreement with statement "The Black Friday promotional period will be an important shopping event for me this year", by generation?, 2024

Agreement and disagreement with statement "I am holding out for Black Friday discounts/promotions as I want to make my money stretch further", by age?, 2024

Agreement and disagreement with statement "I am holding out for Black Friday discounts/promotions as I want to make my money stretch further", by region?,2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr8myl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.