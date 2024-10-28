Covenant House Leads Call to End Youth Homelessness Across the Americas

New York City, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCTOBER 28, 2024 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - NEW YORK, NY

What: Covenant House, the largest nonprofit in the Americas in 34 cities across five countries providing safe shelter and supportive services to homeless and trafficked youth, is calling business leaders, influencers, individuals, and community champions from all walks of life to join us during Youth Homelessness Awareness Month this November to work together to end youth homelessness as we know it today.





Why: Millions of young people experience homelessness each year. Every November, Covenant House brings together a global community to confront this crisis head-on. This year, Covenant House reached 57,000 youth facing homelessness, provided 862,000 nights of safe housing, and served 1.8 million meals to youth and young families experiencing homelessness.





Learn More: covenanthouse.org/awareness

The time is now to end youth homelessness as we know it. This November, Covenant House invites the global community to amplify messages and take action to end youth homelessness. Alarmingly, about 50% of all unhoused youth were homeless for the first time in the past year and nearly half of all young people who experience homelessness do so more than once. All events and activities in November will raise critical funds that help Covenant House provide young people with necessary support, including access to safe shelter, nourishing food, clean clothing, and essential services like job training, education, health care, mental health counseling, and legal aid — all the tools they need to build a future free from homelessness.



Rallying Advocates and Corporate Champions

In galvanizing partners for Youth Homelessness Awareness Month this November, Covenant House is supported by longtime champions and powerhouse advocates, including Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jalen Brunson, Brian Cashman, Aurora Culpo, Ariana DeBose, John Dickerson, Jericka Duncan, Nicole Williams English, Suzy Eddie Izzard, KEM, Audra McDonald, The Kid Mero, Brynn Whitfield, and thousands of individual volunteers and Sleep Out participants.

Corporate partners working together to raise critical funds and awareness for youth experiencing homelessness include Accenture, Cisco, Chick-fil-A Tri-State, Delta Air Lines, Humble Bundle, Kia, MetLife Foundation, the NBA, NBPA, The Starbucks Foundation, Shutterfly, Take-Two Interactive, Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, Wells Fargo, New York Yankees, and many more.

“We can end youth homelessness by following our moral obligation to provide the same rights to all of our young people. We need to join our voices, to change laws, policies, and practices that lead to youth and young families becoming homeless in the first place,” says Bill Bedrossian, president and CEO, Covenant House International.





Youth Homelessness Awareness Month Events and Initiatives

Attend the Rally to End Youth Homelessness

On Friday, Nov. 1 from 6:00-8:30 PM, the public is invited to join Covenant House in kicking off Youth Homelessness Awareness Month at a Rally to End Youth Homelessness in Times Square, a free event with live entertainment, giveaways, and interactive experiences. The event will feature an all-hands challenge for volunteers to fill an all-electric Kia EV9 three-row EV Sport Utility Vehicle with outreach kits for homeless youth. These kits are filled with essential items thanks to the generosity of Bombas, Bumble and bumble, Huron, IKEA Brooklyn, L'Oreal, Shed Rain, Shutterfly, Starbucks, and W New York – Times Square. Thanks to our meal sponsor, Chick-fil-A Tri-State, and our coffee sponsor, Starbucks, participants can eat and play at the Chick-fil-A Bullpen and grab hot beverages from the Starbucks tent. The Covenant House Rally is an opportunity for champions to show up for Covenant House at the largest gathering of advocates and allies across the region to mark the start of Youth Homelessness Awareness Month.

Join Sleep Out

The Covenant House Sleep Out movement connected by Cisco is entering its 15th season with Covenant House sites across the United States, Canada, and Latin America participating. Throughout the month of November, thousands of volunteers will take to the streets to Sleep Out in solidarity with youth facing homelessness and on Nov. 21, the global Sleep Out will take place in 19 cities with leading support by Cisco, Delta Air Lines, and Accenture. Notable Sleep Out participants include Brian Cashman, John Dickerson, and Brynn Whitfield. The 2024 Sleep Out is expected to raise over $17 million to provide 24/7 shelter, sanctuary, and support to youth overcoming homelessness.

“Accenture is committed to supporting the communities where our people live and work,” said Rah Thomas, managing director at Accenture, longstanding Sleep Out participant since 2019, and Covenant House International board member. “Through our collaboration with Covenant House, we’re able to create positive, lasting change and help build stronger communities.”

Speak Up for Youth Facing Homelessness

Online supporters will sign a petition to the members of Congress to support the Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act, the most effective legislation for providing the necessary funds for services to homeless youth across all 50 states. They will also light a virtual candle as a part of the annual Candlelight Vigil to shine a light on the crisis of youth homelessness and light the way for young people on their journey from the streets to safety.

Join us and take action until everyone has a home. “Here at Covenant House we are radically inclusive and relentlessly engaged. We welcome you into our community of unconditional love and absolute respect,” says Ariana DeBose, Academy award-winning actress, 6-time Sleep Out participant, and Covenant House International board member.

To learn more about how you can make a difference in the lives of youth experiencing homelessness this November, please visit covenanthouse.org/awareness.

###

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in North and Central America providing immediate and long-term support for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House’s doors are open 24/7 in 34 cities across the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico to all young people who need housing and help, regardless of their race, religion, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and all services and programs are available at no cost. Our North Star is ending youth homelessness as we know it.

CONTACT: Pam Sandonato | 609-280-9264 | psandonato@covenanthouse.org

Attachments