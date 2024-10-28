Global Mofy's Gausspeed Invited to NVIDIA Forum at CNCC2024 to Showcase Generative AI-Powered Visual Experiences

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, announced that its generative AI product Gausspeed was invited to present and share technical insights at the dedicated NVIDIA forum during the 2024 China National Computer Congress (CNCC2024), held in Hengdian, Zhejiang from October 24-26. This year’s CNCC2024 was themed “Empowering New Productivity, Shaping the Future of Computing.”

During NVIDIA’s special session on Generative AI Tool Development at CNCC2024, Gausspeed’s presentation captivated attendees with its advanced generative AI capabilities for video synthesis and 3D asset generation. The session highlighted Gausspeed’s sophisticated algorithms that seamlessly handle complex data processing, enabling the creation of high-quality, interactive 3D models and realistic video content from text-based inputs. Serving industries from film and OTT to smart city, medical, virtual tourism, and beyond, Gausspeed offers a comprehensive toolkit that meets diverse digital content creation needs.

In a live demonstration, Gausspeed’s team guided the audience through its seamless pipeline, from initial data input to real-time rendering, showcasing how its AI dynamically modifies visual elements—lighting, texture, and scene depth—based on user interactions. Additionally, the demonstration highlighted Gausspeed’s interoperability with various digital platforms, enabling smooth integration into workflows across gaming, film production, and educational experiences. By automating key aspects of video and 3D digital asset creation, Gausspeed reduces production costs and time, empowering creative teams to focus on storytelling and innovation within digital landscape.

“We are honored by the opportunity to present at CNCC2024’s NVIDIA session, which signals a new chapter in Gausspeed’s journey within digital content creation,” said Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy AI Limited. “Looking ahead, we are committed to further deepening our collaboration with NVIDIA to push the boundaries of industrial-grade generative AI. Our goal is to expand Gausspeed’s capabilities, providing faster, adaptive content solutions that meet complex industry demands. This milestone motivates us to drive continuous innovation, developing tools that shape the future of immersive, AI-powered experiences and deliver sustained value to our shareholders.”

About Gausspeed

Gausspeed is a next-generation generative AI platform launched in the first half of 2024 by Global Mofy AI Limited, in collaboration with NVIDIA Omniverse and Heartdub, a leading U.S. company specializing in physical simulation technology. Developed over two years, Gausspeed integrates the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud API, NVIDIA RTX GPUs, and the OPENUSD standard to provide a comprehensive solution for creators across the digital content industry. This platform empowers users with advanced capabilities for scene generation, real-time collaboration, and high-efficiency production workflows, making it a powerful tool for streamlined, adaptive content creation in film, virtual experiences, and beyond.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary "Mofy Lab" technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

