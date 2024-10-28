Outset Skin Studio Launches Laser Tattoo Removal in Waverly, Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Waverly, Iowa and surrounding areas can now experience the safest and most effective laser tattoo removal results at Outset Skin Studio . Offering the most advanced laser technology available, Outset Skin Studio is equipped with the Astanza Trinity laser system , allowing them to offer tattoo removal, cellulite reduction, and advanced aesthetic services for their community.

Outset Skin Studio's triple-wavelength Astanza Trinity laser is capable of targeting and removing all tattoo ink colors, making it the ideal choice for individuals seeking complete tattoo removal or fading for cover-ups. Whether you have an old, faded tattoo or a new piece that you regret, Outset Skin Studio can help you achieve the clear skin you desire.

"We are thrilled to bring the Astanza Trinity laser to the Waverly community," said Kiela Ruth, owner of Outset Skin Studio. "Our mission is to provide safe, effective, and affordable tattoo removal services to our clients. With the power and precision of the Astanza Trinity, we can treat any tattoo, regardless of its size, color, or age."

Outset Skin Studio is proud to serve not only Waverly but also the surrounding communities of Shell Rock, Denver, and the entire Waterloo and Cedar Falls metropolitan area. Their commitment to excellence in tattoo removal ensures that clients receive the highest quality care and results.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.outsetskinstudio.com or call (319) 250-2730.

About Outset Skin Studio

Outset Skin Studio is a provider of laser tattoo removal services in Waverly, IA. Utilizing the versatile Astanza Trinity laser, Outset Skin Studio offers full-spectrum tattoo removal, cellulite reduction, and more, for clients in Waverly, Shell Rock, Denver, and the surrounding Waterloo and Cedar Falls metropolitan area. With a focus on safety and client satisfaction, Outset Skin Studio is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their skin goals.

Outset Skin Studio offers free consultations to all new clients, providing an opportunity to learn more about the tattoo removal process and receive a personalized treatment plan. Their experienced and certified laser specialists are dedicated to making each client's experience as comfortable and seamless as possible.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #27 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, #47 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Places to Work in Texas™, and #80 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Small Workplaces™ nationwide.