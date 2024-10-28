Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 105,596 Ageas shares in the period from 21-10-2024 until 25-10-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
21-10-202421,1861,038,01549.0048.7449.26
22-10-202421,1881,028,86548.5648.2848.86
23-10-202420,8421,004,95648.2248.0448.72
24-10-202420,572996,65148.4548.1048.60
25-10-202421,8081,057,51448.4948.2448.72
Total105,5965,126,00148.5448.0449.26

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 640,297 shares for a total amount of EUR 30,841,693. This corresponds to 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

