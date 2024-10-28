Regulated information
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 105,596 Ageas shares in the period from 21-10-2024 until 25-10-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|21-10-2024
|21,186
|1,038,015
|49.00
|48.74
|49.26
|22-10-2024
|21,188
|1,028,865
|48.56
|48.28
|48.86
|23-10-2024
|20,842
|1,004,956
|48.22
|48.04
|48.72
|24-10-2024
|20,572
|996,651
|48.45
|48.10
|48.60
|25-10-2024
|21,808
|1,057,514
|48.49
|48.24
|48.72
|Total
|105,596
|5,126,001
|48.54
|48.04
|49.26
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 640,297 shares for a total amount of EUR 30,841,693. This corresponds to 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
