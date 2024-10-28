Nanterre, October 28th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 21st to October 25th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 21st to October 25h, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 21/10/2024 FR0000125486 60 987 105,82260 XPAR VINCI 21/10/2024 FR0000125486 35 537 105,97050 CEUX VINCI 21/10/2024 FR0000125486 5 356 106,06500 TQEX VINCI 22/10/2024 FR0000125486 47 765 104,47160 XPAR VINCI 22/10/2024 FR0000125486 31 511 104,45040 CEUX VINCI 22/10/2024 FR0000125486 2 340 104,72000 TQEX VINCI 23/10/2024 FR0000125486 52 993 104,52950 XPAR VINCI 23/10/2024 FR0000125486 42 269 104,55620 CEUX VINCI 23/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 128 104,71640 TQEX VINCI 24/10/2024 FR0000125486 85 527 104,15770 XPAR VINCI 24/10/2024 FR0000125486 33 119 104,23570 CEUX VINCI 24/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 496 104,76950 TQEX VINCI 25/10/2024 FR0000125486 150 016 101,26620 XPAR VINCI 25/10/2024 FR0000125486 69 323 101,28220 CEUX VINCI 25/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 465 101,28420 TQEX TOTAL 620 832 103,5216

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

