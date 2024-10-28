Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 21st to October 25th, 2024

| Source: VINCI VINCI

         Nanterre, October 28th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 21st to October 25th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 21st to October 25h, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI21/10/2024FR000012548660 987105,82260XPAR
VINCI21/10/2024FR000012548635 537105,97050CEUX
VINCI21/10/2024FR00001254865 356106,06500TQEX
VINCI22/10/2024FR000012548647 765104,47160XPAR
VINCI22/10/2024FR000012548631 511104,45040CEUX
VINCI22/10/2024FR00001254862 340104,72000TQEX
VINCI23/10/2024FR000012548652 993104,52950XPAR
VINCI23/10/2024FR000012548642 269104,55620CEUX
VINCI23/10/2024FR00001254861 128104,71640TQEX
VINCI24/10/2024FR000012548685 527104,15770XPAR
VINCI24/10/2024FR000012548633 119104,23570CEUX
VINCI24/10/2024FR00001254861 496104,76950TQEX
VINCI25/10/2024FR0000125486150 016101,26620XPAR
VINCI25/10/2024FR000012548669 323101,28220CEUX
VINCI25/10/2024FR00001254861 465101,28420TQEX
      
  TOTAL620 832103,5216 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 21 10 24 to 25 10 24vGB