VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 22nd to December 24th,2025

Nanterre, December 30th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 22nd to December 24th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 22nd to December 24th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/12/2025FR000012548612 946119,317500XPAR
VINCI22/12/2025FR00001254867 642119,317800CEUX
VINCI22/12/2025FR00001254862 412119,578700TQEX
VINCI23/12/2025FR000012548614 637119,637100XPAR
VINCI23/12/2025FR00001254866 832119,721000CEUX
VINCI23/12/2025FR00001254861 481119,628100TQEX
VINCI24/12/2025FR00001254866 437119,913200XPAR
VINCI24/12/2025FR00001254863 256119,896500CEUX
VINCI24/12/2025FR00001254861 566119,878900TQEX
      
  TOTAL57 209119,5819 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm


