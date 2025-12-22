VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 15th to December 19th,2025

Nanterre, December 22nd, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 15th to December 19th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 15th to December 19th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 15/12/2025 FR0000125486 17 919 119,990400 XPAR VINCI 15/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 268 119,957800 CEUX VINCI 15/12/2025 FR0000125486 602 120,000800 TQEX VINCI 16/12/2025 FR0000125486 28 185 120,207200 XPAR VINCI 16/12/2025 FR0000125486 13 072 120,235400 CEUX VINCI 16/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 469 120,331300 TQEX VINCI 17/12/2025 FR0000125486 25 358 119,833400 XPAR VINCI 17/12/2025 FR0000125486 16 407 119,819100 CEUX VINCI 17/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 454 119,766200 TQEX VINCI 18/12/2025 FR0000125486 13 508 119,917500 XPAR VINCI 18/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 965 119,923800 CEUX VINCI 18/12/2025 FR0000125486 1 527 119,881300 TQEX VINCI 19/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 333 119,914700 XPAR VINCI 19/12/2025 FR0000125486 3 783 119,904300 CEUX VINCI 19/12/2025 FR0000125486 830 119,714900 TQEX TOTAL 151 680 119,9899

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

