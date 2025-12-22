VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 15th to December 19th,2025

Nanterre, December 22nd, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 15th to December 19th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 15th to December 19th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI15/12/2025FR000012548617 919119,990400XPAR
VINCI15/12/2025FR00001254864 268119,957800CEUX
VINCI15/12/2025FR0000125486602120,000800TQEX
VINCI16/12/2025FR000012548628 185120,207200XPAR
VINCI16/12/2025FR000012548613 072120,235400CEUX
VINCI16/12/2025FR00001254864 469120,331300TQEX
VINCI17/12/2025FR000012548625 358119,833400XPAR
VINCI17/12/2025FR000012548616 407119,819100CEUX
VINCI17/12/2025FR00001254864 454119,766200TQEX
VINCI18/12/2025FR000012548613 508119,917500XPAR
VINCI18/12/2025FR00001254862 965119,923800CEUX
VINCI18/12/2025FR00001254861 527119,881300TQEX
VINCI19/12/2025FR000012548614 333119,914700XPAR
VINCI19/12/2025FR00001254863 783119,904300CEUX
VINCI19/12/2025FR0000125486830119,714900TQEX
      
  TOTAL151 680119,9899 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

