Nanterre, 16 December 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2025

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





November YTD at the end of November (11 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes −3.4% +1.1% Light vehicles −3.7% +1.2% Heavy vehicles −1.6% +0.5%

In November, the decline in traffic at VINCI Autoroutes was due to a different positioning of public holidays compared with last year*.

Despite this unfavourable calendar effect, traffic has risen by 1.1% since the start of the year, with light vehicles up 1.2% and heavy vehicles up 0.5%.

* November 1 (a Saturday this year, a Friday last year) and November 11 (a Tuesday this year, a Monday last year).

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +2.9% +5.2% Portugal (ANA) +5.0% +4.7% United Kingdom* +0.1% +1.1% France -2.5% +2.4% Serbia +9.4% +6.3% Hungary +11% +12% Mexico (OMA) +4.8% +9.1% United States of America -5.9% -5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +5.4% -9.7% Costa Rica +17% +2.7% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -9.1% +1.2% Brazil +4.1% +8.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) +5.6% +11% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +11% +15% Cabo Verde +12% +15%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

Passenger traffic remained robust in November at almost all airports in the network (overall growth of nearly 3% compared with November 2024).



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +2.2% +5.1% Portugal (ANA) +4.2% +3.6% United Kingdom* -0.2% +1.6% France -0.4% +1.9% Serbia +1.4% +3.9% Hungary +7.5% +9.7% Mexico (OMA) +6.1% +9.7% United States of America -5.5% +17% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +2.6% -10% Costa Rica +23% +5.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -8.8% -0.8% Brazil +0.2% +4.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +4.0% +7.2% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +13% +16% Cabo Verde +11% +16%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

