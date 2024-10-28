John Nicola’s Visionary Impact Earns Hall of Fame Induction in B.C.

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Nicola Wealth) is proud to announce that John Nicola, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Nicola Wealth, will be inducted into the Business Laureates of British Columbia (BLBC) Hall of Fame. The award recognizes Mr. Nicola’s contributions to the province and Canada’s business communities and highlights his innovative approach to wealth management.

The BLBC Hall of Fame was established by JA British Columbia (JABC) in 2005 to honour business leaders whose efforts have shaped the province and country. The Hall of Fame celebrates the lasting legacy these leaders leave for future generations.

Since founding Nicola Wealth in 1994, John Nicola has been the driving force behind the firm’s remarkable evolution from a boutique practice into one of Canada’s fastest-growing private investment counsels. Under his visionary leadership, Nicola Wealth expanded from $80 million to a current total of over $16.4 billion in assets under management. His innovative approach to diversified investment strategies has influenced the financial planning landscape for many high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Canada.

As the organization has grown, so too has its dedication to making a positive impact. John's legacy of "sharing the pie" exemplifies how visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to mentorship and philanthropy can not only transform businesses but also enrich lives and inspire future generations.

“It is a great honour to receive this recognition from the Business Laureates of B.C. Hall of Fame,” said Mr. Nicola. “This award reflects the incredible work of the entire Nicola Wealth team, whose commitment to innovation and excellence drives our success. As I shift my focus from daily operations to mentoring the next generation of leaders, I am excited about the opportunities ahead. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact in our community.”

Chris Nicola, President of Nicola Wealth, added, “John’s vision and leadership have established a unique and better way for clients to grow and protect their wealth, create a legacy, and make a meaningful social impact. I am committed to continuing to build on this foundation to further elevate the standard of wealth management in Canada.”

“John Nicola’s induction is a testament to his leadership and dedication to both business excellence and community impact,” said Wendi Campbell, JA British Columbia President and CEO. “His achievements have shaped the business landscape in B.C. and inspired future generations of leaders.”

Mr. Nicola will be inducted at the 2025 BLBC Hall of Fame Gala Dinner & Ceremonies in May. The event will bring together industry leaders, dignitaries and the business community to celebrate the achievements and legacies of these inductees.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Today, the firm manages over $16.4 billion in assets for clients across Canada, with advisors in BC, Alberta and Ontario. Nicola Wealth delivers a level of diversification; building upon a foundation of publicly traded securities, providing access to a wide range of private asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com.

About the Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame

The Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame was created by JA British Columbia in 2005 to honour the lifetime achievements of outstanding B.C. business leaders whose efforts have shaped our province and country. Nominations are open to the public to ensure B.C.’s diverse business community is represented and the broadest group of nominees is put forward. Laureates have demonstrated vision, leadership, integrity and legacy throughout their lifetime, and the Hall of Fame stands as a testament to the positive legacy they leave behind for future generations of business leaders.

For more information about the Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame and this year’s inductees, please visit the official website at https://businesslaureatesbc.jabc.ca/.