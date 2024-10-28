CELEBRATING SUSTAINABILITY: OC WASTE & RECYCLING HOSTS FREE COMPOST GIVEAWAY ON NOVEMBER 2

Orange County, California, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) is excited to announce a countywide Community Compost Giveaway event on Saturday, November 2, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Orange County residents are invited to any of the three locations: Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill) in Irvine, Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) in Brea, and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill) in San Juan Capistrano.

OCWR will be offering ready-to-use compost free of charge. At Frank R. Bowerman and Prima Deshecha landfills, residents are encouraged to bring their own containers or heavy-duty yard waste bags and a shovel to load the compost. At Olinda Alpha Landfill, pre-filled bags of compost will be distributed, with each household limited to four bags, while supplies last.

“OC Waste & Recycling is proud to recycle organic waste into compost that enriches our community’s gardens and landscapes. Our Free Compost Giveaway, on November 2, is a fantastic opportunity for residents to engage in sustainable practices just in time for America Recycles Day on November 15,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OCWR. “This initiative is a reminder that by recycling organic materials, we can all make a significant difference for our environment and the future.”

OCWR’s compost has been certified with the Seal of Testing Assurance (STA) by the US Composting Council, ensuring the highest standards of quality. The giveaway aims to supply residents with healthy compost suitable for backyards and home gardens.

Composting pick-up locations include:

Frank R. Bowerman Landfill, 11002 Bee Canyon Access Rd., Irvine

Olinda Alpha Landfill, 1942 N. Valencia Ave., Brea

Prima Deshecha Landfill, 32250 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano

Make an Impact: Celebrate National Recycle Day with OC Waste & Recycling!

Join us in celebrating National Recycle Day, on November 15, by picking up free compost on November 2, and pledging to do your part. This day is dedicated to promoting recycling across the United States through various nationwide events. OC residents can participate by learning more about recycling, composting, and engaging in our America Recycles Day social media contest.

Follow us on social media @OCWaste for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Discovery Cube! Residents can enter by making a pledge on our Facebook or Instagram pages about how they plan to recycle on America Recycles Day. To learn more about the contest, visit our website at OCLandfills.com/AmericaRecyclesDay.

Remember, small efforts can lead to significant change. For instance, recycling aluminum saves enough energy to power a 100-watt light bulb for 20 hours, while the same item in a landfill can take 80 to 100 years to degrade. This highlights the critical importance of recycling.

For more information, OCWR’s OCRecycleGuide.com is a valuable resource for residents seeking to recycle various items and learn about recycling options. It is also essential to ensure that hazardous items like batteries, paints, and household cleaners do not end up in our landfills. Orange County offers four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers located in Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Irvine, and San Juan Capistrano, open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional online recycling education, tips, and quizzes can be found at OCLandfills.com/learn.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs by providing waste management services, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises, and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems, three compost greeneries, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more by visiting the OCWR website at OCLandfills.com.

