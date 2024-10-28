Capital Bancorp, Inc. Posts Broad Based Growth Leading to a Sharp Profitability Increase

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per share Net Income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP) (1) , of $9.2 million, or $0.66 per share

Tangible Book Value Per Share (1) of $20.13, increased 4.5%, or $0.87 as compared to $19.26 (2Q 2024).

of $20.13, increased 4.5%, or $0.87 as compared to $19.26 (2Q 2024). Net Interest Income increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), from 2Q 2024

Net Interest Margin ("NIM") decreased to 6.41% as compared to 6.46% (2Q 2024) Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP) (1) increased to 4.08% as compared to 4.00% (2Q 2024)

Loan Growth of $85.9 million, or 16.9% annualized for 3Q 2024

Deposit Growth of $85.8 million, or 16.2% annualized for 3Q 2024; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $33.5 million, or 19.5% annualized from 2Q 2024

Cash dividend of $0.10 per share declared



ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, and $9.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023. Net income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2024.

“We continue to benefit from our diversified business which is driving growth across our platforms," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "With the changing interest rate environment, our core margin has inflected. The acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is now complete and we are now focused on integration and unlocking opportunity out of their complementary lines of business."

"The Bank continues to execute on its smart growth strategy as reflected by the impressive year-to-date and third quarter growth in commercial bank loan balances and deposits, both interest bearing and non-interest bearing. Our diversified profit centers complement one another and our recent acquisition of IFH adds an additional high potential opportunity for growth,” said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “In addition, our quarter-over-quarter 4.5% increase in tangible book value (with all investment securities fully marked), together with stable asset quality, ROA and ROE metrics, offer clear evidence of our franchise durability.”

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFHI"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of IFHI’s common stock, par value $1.00 per share (“IFHI Common Stock”) was converted into the right to receive (a) 1.115 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (“Capital Common Stock”); and (b) $5.36 in cash per share of IFHI Common Stock held immediately prior to the Effective Time, in addition to cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, each stock option granted by IFHI to purchase shares of IFHI Common Stock, whether vested or unvested, outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, was assumed by the Company and converted into an equivalent option to purchase Capital Common Stock, with the same terms and conditions as applied to the IFHI stock option.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses of $1.3 million, including expenses totaling $0.5 million for the third quarter 2024, consistent with modeled expectations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses.

Third Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Earnings $ 11,499 $ 2,827 $ 8,672 $ 0.62 $ 10,933 $ 2,728 $ 8,205 $ 0.59 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 520 (37 ) 557 83 21 62 Non-GAAP Earnings $ 12,019 $ 2,790 $ 9,229 $ 0.66 $ 11,016 $ 2,749 $ 8,267 $ 0.59





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Earnings $ 31,056 $ 7,617 $ 23,439 $ 1.69 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,315 158 1,157 Non-GAAP Earnings $ 32,371 $ 7,775 $ 24,596 $ 1.77

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Earnings Summary

Net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, increased $0.5 million compared to $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024. Net income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), increased $0.9 million to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024.

Net interest income of $38.4 million increased $1.3 million, or 3.5%, compared to the second quarter 2024. Interest income of $52.6 million increased $2.0 million, or 3.9%, over the second quarter 2024 primarily from $1.7 million in portfolio loan interest income, as growth in average balances increased $61.0 million. Interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.2 million, as average balances increased $14.0 million to $91.1 million. Interest expense of $14.3 million increased $0.7 million, or 5.1% over the second quarter 2024 due to increases in customer money market deposits and time deposits of $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Average balances increased $27.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $3.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million from the second quarter 2024 primarily driven by unsecured credit card loan growth in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million in the third quarter including $1.7 million from credit card related loans, $0.6 million from commercial real estate, and $0.4 million from commercial and industrial loans. The $0.8 million net charge-offs increase quarter over quarter includes $0.6 million from a commercial loan charge-off that was fully reserved for, and $0.2 million from higher credit card loans. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.51%, down 2 basis points from the ratio at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income of $6.6 million decreased $0.3 million as compared to the second quarter 2024 primarily due to decreased credit card fees of $0.3 million.

Noninterest expense of $29.7 million increased $0.2 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Noninterest expense of $29.2 million, excluding merger-related expenses of $0.5 million, decreased $0.2 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Variances include: Advertising expense of $1.2 million decreased $0.8 million off of seasonally high second quarter levels. Professional fees of $2.0 million increased $0.2 million primarily related to increased non-merger-related legal fees. Other expense categories increased $0.4 million including slight increases from data and loan processing expense and operational losses.

Income tax expense of $2.8 million, or 24.6% of pre-tax income for the third quarter 2024, increased $0.1 million from $2.7 million, or 25.0% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $122.2 million, or 5.0% (not annualized), from June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $156.7 million at September 30, 2024 increased $20.2 million from June 30, 2024, as total deposits increased $85.8 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $20.0 million, partially offset by an increase in total portfolio loans of $85.9 million.

Total portfolio loans of $2.1 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $85.9 million, or 4.3% (not annualized) from June 30, 2024. Total average loans increased $61.0 million quarter over quarter. Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans increased $32.1 million, or 10.0% (not annualized) from June 30, 2024. The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 98.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 remained stable.

Total deposits of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $85.8 million, or 4.1% (not annualized), from June 30, 2024, The increase includes $40.4 million of customer time deposits, $33.5 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances and $14.1 million of growth in customer money market deposits. Uninsured and unprotected deposits were approximately $645.6 million as of September 30, 2024, representing 29.5% of the Company's deposit portfolio. Low and no interest bearing deposits of $988.4 million increased $33.5 million, or 3.5% (not annualized) from June 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $680.7 million increased $27.7 million, or 4.2% (not annualized), and represented 32.6% of total average deposits at September 30, 2024.

The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $208.7 million, or 8.1% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 61.8% of the overall investment portfolio at September 30, 2024. The AOCI on the investment securities portfolio decreased $4.5 million during the quarter to a negative $8.6 million as of September 30, 2024, which represents 3.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.

Liquidity - The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at September 30, 2024 totaled $691.8 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $500.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $115.4 million.

The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at September 30, 2024 totaled $691.8 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $500.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $115.4 million. Capital Positions - As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported a robust common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.78%, compared to 15.08% at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 6.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to prior quarter. Core Net Interest Margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky™ credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), increased 8 basis points to 4.08% as compared to prior quarter.

The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.79% decreased 3 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky ™ credit card loans (non-GAAP) (1) , of 7.15% for the third quarter 2024, increased 11 basis points primarily from portfolio turnover.

credit card loans (non-GAAP) , of 7.15% for the third quarter 2024, increased 11 basis points primarily from portfolio turnover. The total cost of deposits increased 3 basis points to 2.64% for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.

The total cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis points to 3.92% for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.



Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 66.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 67.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was 64.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 66.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality - Overall credit performance remains stable with the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio decreasing 2 basis points to 1.51% at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets increased 2 basis point to 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 increased $1.4 million to $15.5 million compared to June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, special mention loans totaled $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.

Performance Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.42% and 12.59%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.40% and 12.53%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Annualized ROAA and annualized ROAE, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), were 1.51% and 13.40%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.41% and 12.62%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Consistent Tangible Book Value Growth - Tangible book value per common share(1) grew $0.87, or 4.5%, to $20.13 at September 30, 2024 when compared to June 30, 2024. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value per share(1) is equal to book value per share.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Gross portfolio loans, excluding OpenSky™ credit card loans, increased $80.5 million, to $2.0 billion, at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024.

The $80.5 million gross portfolio loan growth includes commercial real estate loans of $38.5 million, residential real estate loans of $22.4 million and commercial and industrial loans of $16.1 million. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income - Interest income of $35.8 million increased $1.9 million from prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $14.0 million increased $0.7 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the third quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets increased 2 basis point to 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 increased to $15.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.

The following tables present non-owner-occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and multi-family loans and the weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV").

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, including multi-family

As of September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Amount Average Loan Size Weighted Average LTV(1) % of Non-Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans % of Total Portfolio Loans, Gross Loan type: Multi-family $ 170,513 $ 1,853 58.1 % Not Applicable 8.1 % Retail $ 116,324 $ 1,454 56.6 % 28.8 % 5.5 % Mixed use 96,337 1,189 52.8 % 23.9 % 4.6 % Hotel 74,343 4,130 52.4 % 18.4 % 3.5 % Industrial 63,109 1,127 54.2 % 15.6 % 3.0 % Office 13,356 557 63.2 % 3.3 % 0.6 % Other 40,018 1,819 55.4 % 10.0 % 1.9 % Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans $ 403,487 $ 1,436 54.6 % 100.0 % 19.1 % Total portfolio loans, gross $ 2,113,705

Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans

As of September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Amount Average Loan Size Weighted Average LTV(1) % of Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans % of Total Portfolio Loans, Gross Loan type: Industrial $ 108,048 $ 1,522 56.9 % 30.7 % 5.1 % Office 44,781 640 57.5 % 12.7 % 2.1 % Retail 41,137 762 59.2 % 11.7 % 1.9 % Mixed use 17,550 924 65.2 % 5.0 % 0.8 % Other(2) 139,946 2,799 61.6 % 39.9 % 6.6 % Total owner-occupied commercial real estate loans $ 351,462 $ 1,331 59.6 % 100.0 % 16.6 % Total portfolio loans, gross $ 2,113,705

(1) The weighted average LTV of the loan categories previously mentioned are calculated by reference to the most recent appraisal of the property securing each loan.

(2) Other owner-occupied commercial real estate loans include special purpose loans of $57.9 million, skilled nursing loans of $53.8 million, and other loans of $28.2 million.

Classified and Criticized Loans - At September 30, 2024, special mention loans totaled $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.

OpenSky ™

Revenues - Total revenue of $19.7 million decreased $0.4 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $15.6 million decreased $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky™ credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $119.5 million for the third quarter 2024, increased $8.2 million, or 7.3% (not annualized), compared to prior quarter. Noninterest income of $4.1 million decreased $0.3 million as compared to prior quarter primarily related to lower annual fee income.

Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $13.3 million decreased $0.5 million primarily related to a reduction in seasonally high advertising expense in the second quarter 2024.

Loan and Deposit Balances - Loan balances, net of reserves, of $127.1 million at September 30, 2024 increased by $4.9 million, or 4.0%, compared to $122.2 million at June 30, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $170.8 million at September 30, 2024 decreased $2.7 million, or 1.6%, compared to $173.5 million at June 30, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $39.7 million at September 30, 2024 increased $6.2 million, or 18.4%, compared to $33.6 million at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter 2024, the number of credit card accounts increased by 11,218 to 548,952 from June 30, 2024.

OpenSky™ Credit - Portfolio credit metrics continue to be stable and generally consistent with modeled expectations during the third quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses of $2.3 million remained flat when compared to the prior quarter.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

Quarter Ended 3Q24 vs 2Q24 3Q24 vs 3Q23 (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 52,610 $ 50,615 $ 47,741 $ 1,995 3.9 % $ 4,869 10.2 % Interest expense 14,256 13,558 10,931 698 5.1 % 3,325 30.4 % Net interest income 38,354 37,057 36,810 1,297 3.5 % 1,544 4.2 % Provision for credit losses 3,748 3,417 2,280 331 9.7 % 1,468 64.4 % Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 17 104 24 (87 ) (83.7 )% (7 ) (29.2 )% Noninterest income 6,635 6,890 6,326 (255 ) (3.7 )% 309 4.9 % Noninterest expense 29,725 29,493 28,046 232 0.8 % 1,679 6.0 % Income before income taxes 11,499 10,933 12,786 566 5.2 % (1,287 ) (10.1 )% Income tax expense 2,827 2,728 2,998 99 3.6 % (171 ) (5.7 )% Net income $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 9,788 $ 467 5.7 % $ (1,116 ) (11.4 )% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 15,264 $ 14,454 $ 15,090 $ 810 5.6 % $ 174 1.2 % PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 15,784 $ 14,537 $ 15,090 $ 1,247 8.6 % $ 694 4.6 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.03 5.1 % $ (0.08 ) (11.4 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.03 5.1 % $ (0.08 ) (11.4 )% Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 0.66 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.07 11.9 % $ (0.04 ) (5.7 )% Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,914 13,895 13,933 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 13,951 13,895 14,024 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.75 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.51 % 1.41 % 1.75 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.59 % 12.53 % 16.00 % Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 13.40 % 12.62 % 16.00 %

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 151,594 $ 136,237 $ 15,357 11.3 % Interest expense 41,175 29,600 11,575 39.1 % Net interest income 110,419 106,637 3,782 3.5 % Provision for credit losses 9,892 6,802 3,090 45.4 % Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 263 5 258 5,160.0 % Noninterest income 19,497 19,039 458 2.4 % Noninterest expense 88,705 83,860 4,845 5.8 % Income before income taxes 31,056 35,009 (3,953 ) (11.3 )% Income tax expense 7,617 8,168 (551 ) (6.7 )% Net income $ 23,439 $ 26,841 $ (3,402 ) (12.7 )% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 41,211 $ 41,816 $ (605 ) (1.4 )% PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 42,526 $ 41,816 $ 710 1.7 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.69 $ 1.91 $ (0.22 ) (11.5 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.90 $ (0.21 ) (11.1 )% Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 1.77 $ 1.90 Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,909 14,038 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 13,909 14,112 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.32 % 1.64 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.39 % 1.64 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.79 % 15.08 % Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 12.37 % 15.08 %

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

% Change 2024

2023

2023

Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 2,560,788 $ 2,272,484 12.7 % $ 2,438,583 $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176 Investment securities available for sale 208,700 206,055 1.3 % 207,917 202,254 208,329 Mortgage loans held for sale 19,554 4,843 303.8 % 19,219 10,303 7,481 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 2,107,522 1,862,679 13.1 % 2,021,588 1,964,525 1,903,288 Allowance for credit losses 31,925 28,279 12.9 % 30,832 29,350 28,610 Deposits 2,186,224 1,967,988 11.1 % 2,100,428 2,005,695 1,895,996 FHLB borrowings 52,000 22,000 136.4 % 32,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 — % 12,062 12,062 27,062 Total stockholders' equity 280,111 242,878 15.3 % 267,854 259,465 254,860 Tangible common equity(1) 280,111 242,878 15.3 % 267,854 259,465 254,860 Common shares outstanding 13,918 13,893 0.2 % 13,910 13,890 13,923 Book value per share $ 20.13 $ 17.48 15.2 % $ 19.26 $ 18.68 $ 18.31 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 20.13 $ 17.48 15.2 % $ 19.26 $ 18.68 $ 18.31 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 25.0 % $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 50,047 $ 48,275 $ 45,991 $ 45,109 $ 45,385 $ 144,313 $ 129,651 Investment securities available for sale 1,343 1,308 1,251 1,083 1,089 3,902 3,732 Federal funds sold and other 1,220 1,032 1,127 777 1,267 3,379 2,854 Total interest income 52,610 50,615 48,369 46,969 47,741 151,594 136,237 Interest expense Deposits 13,902 13,050 12,833 11,759 10,703 39,785 27,866 Borrowed funds 354 508 528 321 228 1,390 1,734 Total interest expense 14,256 13,558 13,361 12,080 10,931 41,175 29,600 Net interest income 38,354 37,057 35,008 34,889 36,810 110,419 106,637 Provision for credit losses 3,748 3,417 2,727 2,808 2,280 9,892 6,802 Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 17 104 142 (106 ) 24 263 5 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,589 33,536 32,139 32,187 34,506 100,264 99,830 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 235 200 207 240 250 642 724 Credit card fees 4,055 4,330 3,881 3,970 4,387 12,266 13,303 Mortgage banking revenue 1,882 1,990 1,453 1,166 1,243 5,325 3,730 Other income 463 370 431 560 446 1,264 1,282 Total noninterest income 6,635 6,890 5,972 5,936 6,326 19,497 19,039 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 13,345 13,272 12,907 11,638 12,419 39,524 37,116 Occupancy and equipment 1,791 1,864 1,613 1,573 1,351 5,268 4,100 Professional fees 1,980 1,769 1,947 1,930 2,358 5,696 7,340 Data processing 6,930 6,788 6,761 6,128 6,469 20,479 19,558 Advertising 1,223 2,072 2,032 1,433 1,565 5,327 4,728 Loan processing 615 476 371 198 426 1,462 1,435 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1 — 1 — 1 2 7 Merger-related expenses 520 83 712 — — 1,315 — Operational losses 1,008 782 931 1,490 953 2,721 3,123 Other operating 2,312 2,387 2,212 2,517 2,504 6,911 6,453 Total noninterest expenses 29,725 29,493 29,487 26,907 28,046 88,705 83,860 Income before income taxes 11,499 10,933 8,624 11,216 12,786 31,056 35,009 Income tax expense 2,827 2,728 2,062 2,186 2,998 7,617 8,168 Net income $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 23,439 $ 26,841





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,462 $ 19,294 $ 12,361 $ 14,513 $ 13,767 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 133,180 117,160 72,787 39,044 130,428 Federal funds sold 58 57 56 407 1,957 Total cash and cash equivalents 156,700 136,511 85,204 53,964 146,152 Investment securities available for sale 208,700 207,917 202,254 208,329 206,055 Restricted investments 5,895 4,930 4,441 4,353 4,340 Loans held for sale 19,554 19,219 10,303 7,481 4,843 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,107,522 2,021,588 1,964,525 1,903,288 1,862,679 Less allowance for credit losses (31,925 ) (30,832 ) (29,350 ) (28,610 ) (28,279 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,075,597 1,990,756 1,935,175 1,874,678 1,834,400 Premises and equipment, net 5,959 5,551 4,500 5,069 5,297 Accrued interest receivable 12,468 12,162 12,258 11,494 11,231 Deferred tax asset 10,748 12,150 12,311 12,252 13,644 Bank owned life insurance 38,779 38,414 38,062 37,711 37,315 Accounts receivable 597 1,336 11,637 1,055 696 Other assets 25,791 9,637 8,093 9,790 8,511 Total assets $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583 $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176 $ 2,272,484 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 718,120 $ 684,574 $ 665,812 $ 617,373 $ 680,803 Interest-bearing 1,468,104 1,415,854 1,339,883 1,278,623 1,287,185 Total deposits 2,186,224 2,100,428 2,005,695 1,895,996 1,967,988 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 52,000 32,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 12,062 27,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 8,503 6,573 6,009 5,583 5,204 Other liabilities 21,888 19,666 19,007 20,675 22,352 Total liabilities 2,280,677 2,170,729 2,064,773 1,971,316 2,029,606 Stockholders' equity Common stock 139 139 139 139 139 Additional paid-in capital 55,585 55,005 54,229 54,473 54,549 Retained earnings 232,995 225,824 218,731 213,345 206,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,608 ) (13,114 ) (13,634 ) (13,097 ) (17,843 ) Total stockholders' equity 280,111 267,854 259,465 254,860 242,878 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583 $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176 $ 2,272,484

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 91,089 $ 1,137 4.97 % $ 77,069 $ 937 4.89 % $ 87,112 $ 1,183 5.39 % Federal funds sold 57 1 6.98 56 1 7.18 1,134 15 5.25 Investment securities available for sale 221,303 1,343 2.41 223,973 1,308 2.35 229,731 1,089 1.88 Restricted investments 4,911 82 6.64 5,435 94 6.96 4,058 69 6.75 Loans held for sale 9,967 161 6.43 7,907 132 6.71 6,670 111 6.60 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,053,619 49,886 9.66 1,992,630 48,143 9.72 1,847,772 45,274 9.72 Total interest earning assets 2,380,946 52,610 8.79 2,307,070 50,615 8.82 2,176,477 47,741 8.70 Noninterest earning assets 56,924 46,798 44,640 Total assets $ 2,437,870 $ 2,353,868 $ 2,221,117 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 228,365 321 0.56 $ 216,247 148 0.28 $ 215,527 71 0.13 Savings 4,135 5 0.48 4,409 1 0.09 5,582 3 0.21 Money market accounts 698,239 7,442 4.24 671,240 7,032 4.21 655,990 6,373 3.85 Time deposits 479,824 6,134 5.09 465,822 5,869 5.07 374,429 4,256 4.51 Borrowed funds 43,655 354 3.23 54,863 508 3.72 34,932 228 2.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,454,218 14,256 3.90 1,412,581 13,558 3.86 1,286,460 10,931 3.37 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 28,834 24,844 25,047 Noninterest-bearing deposits 680,731 653,018 666,939 Stockholders’ equity 274,087 263,425 242,671 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,437,870 $ 2,353,868 $ 2,221,117 Net interest spread 4.89 % 4.96 % 5.33 % Net interest income $ 38,354 $ 37,057 $ 36,810 Net interest margin(4) 6.41 % 6.46 % 6.71 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.15%, 7.04% and 6.76%, respectively.

(4) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 233, 246 and 266 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 84,254 $ 3,123 4.95 % $ 72,116 $ 2,531 4.69 % Federal funds sold 57 3 7.03 1,605 53 4.42 Investment securities available for sale 226,151 3,902 2.30 252,993 3,732 1.97 Restricted investments 4,982 253 6.78 5,184 270 6.96 Loans held for sale 7,591 376 6.62 6,145 299 6.51 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 1,991,435 143,937 9.65 1,801,355 129,352 9.60 Total interest earning assets 2,314,470 151,594 8.75 2,139,398 136,237 8.51 Noninterest earning assets 49,458 44,123 Total assets $ 2,363,928 $ 2,183,521 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 209,346 579 0.37 $ 203,099 208 0.14 Savings 4,460 7 0.21 5,965 6 0.13 Money market accounts 684,017 21,610 4.22 628,977 16,371 3.48 Time deposits 465,256 17,589 5.05 353,635 11,281 4.27 Borrowed funds 52,461 1,390 3.54 65,192 1,734 3.56 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,415,540 41,175 3.89 1,256,868 29,600 3.15 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 25,844 22,846 Noninterest-bearing deposits 657,044 665,821 Stockholders’ equity 265,500 237,986 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,363,928 $ 2,183,521 Net interest spread 4.86 % 5.36 % Net interest income $ 110,419 $ 106,637 Net interest margin(4) 6.37 % 6.66 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.05% and 6.57%, respectively.

(4) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 239 and 268 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky™ (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky™, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.

Segments For the three months ended September 30, 2024

(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 35,805 $ 161 $ 15,625 $ 1,049 $ (30 ) $ 52,610 Interest expense 13,984 108 — 194 (30 ) 14,256 Net interest income 21,821 53 15,625 855 — 38,354 Provision for credit losses 1,453 — 2,294 1 — 3,748 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 17 — — — — 17 Net interest income after provision 20,351 53 13,331 854 — 34,589 Noninterest income 726 1,811 4,096 2 — 6,635 Noninterest expense(1) 12,422 2,395 13,276 1,632 — 29,725 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 8,655 $ (531 ) $ 4,151 $ (776 ) $ — $ 11,499 Total assets $ 2,358,555 $ 19,831 $ 121,587 $ 300,325 $ (239,510 ) $ 2,560,788 For the three months ended June 30, 2024

(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 33,935 $ 132 $ 15,785 $ 824 $ (61 ) $ 50,615 Interest expense 13,312 83 — 224 (61 ) 13,558 Net interest income 20,623 49 15,785 600 — 37,057 Provision for credit losses 1,118 — 2,299 — — 3,417 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 104 — — — — 104 Net interest income after provision 19,401 49 13,486 600 — 33,536 Noninterest income 677 1,845 4,368 — — 6,890 Noninterest expense(1) 12,209 2,500 13,775 1,009 — 29,493 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 7,869 $ (606 ) $ 4,079 $ (409 ) $ — $ 10,933 Total assets $ 2,254,198 $ 19,622 $ 115,593 $ 288,872 $ (239,702 ) $ 2,438,583 For the three months ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 30,409 $ 111 $ 16,143 $ 1,162 $ (84 ) $ 47,741 Interest expense 10,736 32 — 247 (84 ) 10,931 Net interest income 19,673 79 16,143 915 — 36,810 Provision for credit losses 275 — 1,875 130 — 2,280 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 24 — — — — 24 Net interest income after provision 19,374 79 14,268 785 — 34,506 Noninterest income 665 1,255 4,405 1 — 6,326 Noninterest expense(1) 12,610 1,880 13,227 329 — 28,046 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 7,429 $ (546 ) $ 5,446 $ 457 $ — $ 12,786 Total assets $ 2,102,749 $ 5,280 $ 116,318 $ 264,950 $ (216,813 ) $ 2,272,484

________________________

(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.2 million, $6.3 million, and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s™ segment for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

Segments For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 102,269 $ 376 $ 46,331 $ 2,772 $ (154 ) $ 151,594 Interest expense 40,450 232 — 647 (154 ) 41,175 Net interest income 61,819 144 46,331 2,125 — 110,419 Provision for credit losses 3,680 — 6,152 60 — 9,892 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 263 — — — — 263 Net interest income after provision 57,876 144 40,179 2,065 — 100,264 Noninterest income 2,107 5,008 12,379 3 — 19,497 Noninterest expense(1) 36,890 7,000 40,650 4,165 — 88,705 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 23,093 $ (1,848 ) $ 11,908 $ (2,097 ) $ — $ 31,056 Total assets $ 2,358,555 $ 19,831 $ 121,587 $ 300,325 $ (239,510 ) $ 2,560,788 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 85,451 $ 299 $ 47,441 $ 3,274 $ (228 ) $ 136,237 Interest expense 29,012 104 — 712 (228 ) 29,600 Net interest income 56,439 195 47,441 2,562 — 106,637 Provision for credit losses 849 — 5,823 130 — 6,802 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 5 — — — — 5 Net interest income after provision 55,585 195 41,618 2,432 — 99,830 Noninterest income 1,964 3,743 13,329 3 — 19,039 Noninterest expense(1) 36,043 6,538 40,083 1,196 — 83,860 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 21,506 $ (2,600 ) $ 14,864 $ 1,239 $ — $ 35,009 Total assets $ 2,102,749 $ 5,280 $ 116,318 $ 264,950 $ (216,813 ) $ 2,272,484

(1) Noninterest expense includes $18.7 million and $17.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s™ segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Earnings: Net income $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.62 0.59 0.47 0.65 0.70 Net interest margin 6.41 % 6.46 % 6.24 % 6.40 % 6.71 % Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans(1) 4.08 % 4.00 % 3.85 % 3.92 % 4.05 % Return on average assets(2) 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.15 % 1.63 % 1.75 % Return on average equity(2) 12.59 % 12.53 % 10.19 % 14.44 % 16.00 % Efficiency ratio 66.07 % 67.11 % 71.95 % 65.91 % 65.02 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $ 2,107,522 $ 2,021,588 $ 1,964,525 $ 1,902,643 $ 1,861,929 Total deposits 2,186,224 2,100,428 2,005,695 1,895,996 1,967,988 Total assets 2,560,788 2,438,583 2,324,238 2,226,176 2,272,484 Total stockholders' equity 280,111 267,854 259,465 254,860 242,878 Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees 2,053,619 1,992,630 1,927,372 1,863,298 1,847,772 Total average deposits 2,091,294 2,010,736 1,957,559 1,885,092 1,918,467 Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 96.40 % 96.25 % 97.95 % 100.35 % 94.61 % Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 98.20 % 99.10 % 98.46 % 98.84 % 96.32 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.67 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.82 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(2) 0.51 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.53 % 0.38 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.50 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 206.50 % 219.40 % 204.37 % 178.34 % 185.61 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 13.76 % 14.51 % 14.36 % 14.81 % 14.51 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.50 % 13.25 % 13.10 % 13.56 % 13.25 % Leverage ratio 9.84 % 10.36 % 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.04 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.50 % 13.25 % 13.10 % 13.56 % 13.25 % Tangible common equity 9.12 % 9.53 % 9.66 % 9.91 % 9.08 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 16.65 % 16.98 % 16.83 % 17.38 % 17.11 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.88 % 15.19 % 15.03 % 15.55 % 15.27 % Leverage ratio 11.85 % 11.93 % 11.87 % 12.14 % 11.62 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 14.78 % 15.08 % 14.92 % 15.43 % 15.27 % Tangible common equity 10.94 % 10.98 % 11.16 % 11.45 % 10.69 %

_______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $ 403,487 $ 397,080 $ 377,224 $ 351,116 $ 350,637 Commercial real estate, owner-occupied 351,462 319,370 330,840 307,911 305,802 Residential real estate 623,684 601,312 577,112 573,104 558,147 Construction real estate 301,909 294,489 290,016 290,108 280,905 Commercial and industrial 271,811 255,686 254,577 239,208 237,549 Lender finance 29,546 33,294 13,484 11,085 — Business equity lines of credit 2,663 2,989 14,768 14,117 14,155 Credit card, net of reserve(3) 127,098 122,217 111,898 123,331 122,533 Other consumer loans 2,045 1,930 738 950 948 Portfolio loans receivable $ 2,113,705 $ 2,028,367 $ 1,970,657 $ 1,910,930 $ 1,870,676 Deferred origination fees, net (6,183 ) (6,779 ) (6,132 ) (7,642 ) (7,997 ) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 2,107,522 $ 2,021,588 $ 1,964,525 $ 1,903,288 $ 1,862,679 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 718,120 $ 684,574 $ 665,812 $ 617,373 $ 680,803 Interest-bearing demand 266,493 266,070 193,963 199,308 229,035 Savings 3,763 4,270 4,525 5,211 5,686 Money markets 686,526 672,455 678,435 663,129 668,774 Brokered time deposits 153,022 155,148 160,641 142,356 128,665 Other time deposits 358,300 317,911 302,319 268,619 255,025 Total deposits $ 2,186,224 $ 2,100,428 $ 2,005,695 $ 1,895,996 $ 1,967,988 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 74,690 $ 82,363 $ 52,080 $ 45,152 $ 50,023 Mortgage loans sold 67,296 66,417 40,377 34,140 39,364 Gain on sale of loans 1,644 1,732 1,238 1,015 1,011 Purchase volume as a % of originations 90.98 % 96.48 % 97.83 % 89.99 % 92.29 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 2.44 % 2.61 % 3.07 % 2.97 % 2.57 % Mortgage commissions $ 598 $ 582 $ 490 $ 465 $ 528 OpenSk y™ Portfolio Metrics: Open customer accounts 548,952 537,734 526,950 525,314 529,205 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 89,641 $ 90,961 $ 85,663 $ 95,300 $ 98,138 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 39,730 33,560 28,508 30,817 27,430 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 170,750 173,499 171,771 173,857 181,185

_______________

(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.

(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax 557 62 538 — — Net Income, as Adjusted $ 9,229 $ 8,267 $ 7,100 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 13,951 13,895 13,919 13,989 14,024 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Earnings per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 0.66 $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Average Assets $ 2,437,870 $ 2,353,868 $ 2,299,234 $ 2,202,479 $ 2,221,117 Return on Average Assets(1) 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.15 % 1.63 % 1.75 % Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.51 % 1.41 % 1.24 % 1.63 % 1.75 % Average Equity $ 274,087 $ 263,425 $ 258,892 $ 248,035 $ 242,671 Return on Average Equity(1) 12.59 % 12.53 % 10.19 % 14.44 % 16.00 % Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 13.40 % 12.62 % 11.03 % 14.44 % 16.00 % Net Interest Income $ 38,354 $ 37,057 $ 35,008 $ 34,889 $ 36,810 Noninterest Income 6,635 6,890 5,972 5,936 6,326 Total Revenue $ 44,989 $ 43,947 $ 40,980 $ 40,825 $ 43,136 Noninterest Expense $ 29,725 $ 29,493 $ 29,487 $ 26,907 $ 28,046 Efficiency Ratio(2) 66.07 % 67.11 % 71.95 % 65.91 % 65.02 % Noninterest Expense $ 29,725 $ 29,493 $ 29,487 $ 26,907 $ 28,046 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 520 83 712 — — Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 29,205 $ 29,410 $ 28,775 $ 26,907 $ 28,046 Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 64.92 % 66.92 % 70.22 % 65.91 % 65.02 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 23,439 $ 26,841 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 1,157 — Net Income, as Adjusted $ 24,596 $ 26,841 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 13,909 14,112 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.90 Earnings per share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 1.77 $ 1.90 Average Assets $ 2,363,928 $ 2,183,521 Return on Average Assets(1) 1.32 % 1.64 % Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.39 % 1.64 % Average Equity $ 265,500 $ 237,986 Return on Average Equity(1) 11.79 % 15.08 % Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 12.37 % 15.08 % Net Interest Income $ 110,419 $ 106,637 Noninterest Income 19,497 19,039 Total Revenue $ 129,916 $ 125,676 Noninterest Expense $ 88,705 $ 83,860 Efficiency Ratio(2) 68.28 % 66.73 % Noninterest Expense $ 88,705 $ 83,860 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 1,315 — Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 87,390 $ 83,860 Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 67.27 % 66.73 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net Interest Income $ 38,354 $ 37,057 $ 35,008 $ 34,889 $ 36,810 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 15,137 15,205 14,457 14,677 15,792 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 23,217 $ 21,852 $ 20,551 $ 20,212 $ 21,018 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,380,946 2,307,070 2,254,663 2,162,459 2,176,477 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 119,458 111,288 110,483 114,551 116,814 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,261,488 $ 2,195,782 $ 2,144,180 $ 2,047,908 $ 2,059,663 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 4.08 % 4.00 % 3.85 % 3.92 % 4.05 %





Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Interest Income $ 110,419 $ 106,637 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 44,798 46,419 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 65,621 $ 60,218 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,314,470 2,139,398 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 113,764 114,416 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,200,706 $ 2,024,982 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.98 % 3.98 %





Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 49,886 $ 48,143 $ 45,908 $ 45,026 $ 45,274 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 15,137 15,205 14,457 14,677 15,792 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 34,749 $ 32,938 $ 31,451 $ 30,349 $ 29,482 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 2,053,619 1,992,630 1,927,372 1,863,298 1,847,772 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 119,458 111,288 110,483 114,551 116,814 Total Average Portfolio Loans Receivable, as Adjusted $ 1,934,161 $ 1,881,342 $ 1,816,889 $ 1,748,747 $ 1,730,958 Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted 7.15 % 7.04 % 6.96 % 6.89 % 6.76 %





Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 143,937 $ 129,352 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 44,798 46,419 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 99,139 $ 82,933 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 1,991,435 1,801,355 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 113,764 114,416 Total Average Portfolio Loans Receivable, as Adjusted $ 1,877,671 $ 1,686,939 Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted 7.05 % 6.57 %





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 Add: Income Tax Expense 2,827 2,728 2,062 2,186 2,998 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 3,748 3,417 2,727 2,808 2,280 Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 17 104 142 (106 ) 24 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 15,264 $ 14,454 $ 11,493 $ 13,918 $ 15,090





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 23,439 $ 26,841 Add: Income Tax Expense 7,617 8,168 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 9,892 6,802 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 263 5 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 41,211 $ 41,816





PPNR, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 Add: Income Tax Expense 2,827 2,728 2,062 2,186 2,998 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 3,748 3,417 2,727 2,808 2,280 Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 17 104 142 (106 ) 24 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 520 83 712 — — PPNR, as Adjusted $ 15,784 $ 14,537 $ 12,205 $ 13,918 $ 15,090





PPNR, as Adjusted Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 23,439 $ 26,841 Add: Income Tax Expense 7,617 8,168 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 9,892 6,802 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 263 5 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,315 — PPNR, as Adjusted $ 42,526 $ 41,816





Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 31,925 $ 30,832 $ 29,350 $ 28,610 $ 28,279 Total Portfolio Loans 2,107,522 2,021,588 1,964,525 1,903,288 1,862,679 Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.50 % 1.52 %





Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 15,460 $ 14,053 $ 14,361 $ 16,042 $ 15,236 Total Assets 2,560,788 2,438,583 2,324,238 2,226,176 2,272,484 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.67 %





Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 15,460 $ 14,053 $ 14,361 $ 16,042 $ 15,236 Total Portfolio Loans 2,107,522 2,021,588 1,964,525 1,903,288 1,862,679 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.82 %



