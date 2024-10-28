Byline Bank Named a 2024 Best Workplace in Illinois and Chicago

Chicago Sun-Times and the Illinois Society for Human Resource Management both recognized Byline Bank in their annual employer awards.





CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Sun-Times has named Byline Bank one of Chicago’s Best Workplaces for 2024, ranking the bank as one of the top 25 workplaces in the city and 6th among large companies. Byline Bank was also recently named one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois by Best Companies Group and the Illinois Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“It’s an honor to have Byline Bank recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Chicago and Illinois, especially because employee feedback was a significant factor in both award wins,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank. “At Byline, we take pride in fostering a collaborative and welcoming workplace culture where employees at all levels can have a hand in shaping our growing organization.”

Chicago’s Best Workplaces is an annual program created by Chicago Sun-Times and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Chicago, benefiting the area's economy, workforce and businesses. Best Companies Group partners with the Illinois SHRM to identify top employers statewide for the annual Best Workplaces in Illinois program. Byline Bank has been named to both Best Workplaces lists this year.

Companies from across Chicago and Illinois entered a two-part survey process to determine both Chicago’s Best Workplaces and Best Workplaces in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

For more information on Byline careers and the latest company news and events, visit bylinebank.com/news.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.4 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, LinkedIn , X or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media Contact:

Allison Roche

Marketing Communications & Partnerships Manager

Byline Bank

aroche@bylinebank.com

Investor Contact:

Brooks Rennie

Investor Relations Director

Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com

