Five Star Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

Performance and operating highlights for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share and share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.30 % Return on average equity (“ROAE”) 11.31 % 11.72 % 16.09 % Pre-tax income $ 15,241 $ 15,152 $ 15,795 Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) 17,991 17,152 16,845 Net income 10,941 10,782 11,045 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings per common share 0.52 0.51 0.64 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,182,143 21,039,798 17,175,034 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,232,758 21,058,085 17,194,825 Shares outstanding at end of period 21,319,583 21,319,583 17,257,357 (1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial results:

“We are pleased to have opened a full-service office in San Francisco’s Financial District on September 3rd, further demonstrating our commitment to serving clients and communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. The San Francisco Bay Area now has 24 employees contributing $189.0 million in deposits since the bank’s expansion there began in June 2023. Five Star Bank’s high-tech and high-touch, relationship-based and purpose-driven banking continues to earn the trust and respect of those we serve.

We are also pleased with strong third quarter results. Total loans held for investment increased by $194.3 million, or 5.95%, and total deposits increased by $250.3 million, or 7.95%, during the third quarter. Non-wholesale loans held for investment increased by $75.2 million, or 2.42%, and wholesale loans held for investment, which we define as purchased loans, increased by $119.1 million, or 76.91%, in each case during the third quarter of 2024. Non-wholesale deposits increased by $92.9 million, or 3.21%, and wholesale deposits, which we define as brokered deposits and public time deposits, increased by $157.4 million, or 62.35%, in each case during the third quarter of 2024. Short-term borrowings remained at zero as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. We attribute this growth to the continued demand for our differentiated customer experience and the strength of our team.

Although cost of funds increased 16 basis points to 2.72%, we were able to maintain net interest margin which decreased by only two basis points to 3.37% during the third quarter of 2024. Our efficiency ratio decreased to 43.37% compared to 44.07% for the second quarter of 2024, exhibiting our ability to preserve disciplined business practices and expense management as we expand our footprint. We are also pleased that, in addition to first and second quarter cash dividends in 2024, we declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, exemplifying our focus on shareholder value.

In addition to numerous awards received in the first half of 2024, Five Star Bancorp was included among the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2024 and was also ranked number five by Bank Director Magazine’s RankingBanking study of the 2024 Best U.S. Banks with assets less than $5 billion. Bank Director Magazine’s RankingBanking study also ranked Five Star Bancorp as number 18 among the 2024 Top 25 U.S. Banks. Furthermore, a member of the Company’s leadership was recognized with a Sacramento Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award.”

Financial highlights during the quarter included the following:

The Company’s full-service office in San Francisco’s Financial District opened on September 3, 2024. The San Francisco Bay Area team increased from 19 to 24 employees who generated deposit balances totaling $189.0 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $27.7 million from June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $250.9 million, representing 7.38% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, as compared to 6.04% at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased by $250.3 million, or 7.95%, during the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to increases in both non-wholesale and wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and public time deposits. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-wholesale deposits increased by $92.9 million, or 3.21%, and wholesale deposits increased by $157.4 million.

The Company had no short-term borrowings at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 43.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 44.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest margin was 3.37%, as compared to 3.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 3.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The effective Federal Funds rate decreased to 4.83% as of September 30, 2024 from 5.33% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Other comprehensive income was $2.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $9.7 million as of September 30, 2024. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.07% and 2.76% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.93% and 11.27% as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 was as follows:

(in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Loans held for investment $ 3,460,565 $ 3,266,291 $ 194,274 5.95 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 906,939 825,733 81,206 9.83 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,493,040 2,323,898 169,142 7.28 % (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Loans held for investment $ 3,460,565 $ 3,009,930 $ 450,635 14.97 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 906,939 833,434 73,505 8.82 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,493,040 2,198,776 294,264 13.38 %

The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end decreased to 0.05% at September 30, 2024 from 0.06% at June 30, 2024.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on October 17, 2024, which the Company expects to pay on November 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2024.



Summary Results

Three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2024

The Company’s net income was $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income increased by $1.3 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by higher yields on new and repriced loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to larger average deposit balances at higher rates, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.8 million, relating to loan growth and net charge-offs of $0.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $0.2 million, primarily due to a reduction in gains from loans sold during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $0.3 million, primarily related to increases in: (i) salaries and employee benefits; and (ii) data processing and software, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2023

The Company’s net income was $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income increased by $2.9 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by higher yields on new and repriced loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to larger average deposit balances at higher rates, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased by $1.7 million, relating to loan growth and net charge-offs of $0.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Non-interest income was unchanged from the three months ended September 30, 2023. Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million, with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income $ 30,386 $ 29,092 $ 1,294 4.45 % Provision for credit losses 2,750 2,000 750 37.50 % Non-interest income 1,381 1,573 (192 ) (12.21 )% Non-interest expense 13,776 13,513 263 1.95 % Pre-tax income 15,241 15,152 89 0.59 % Provision for income taxes 4,300 4,370 (70 ) (1.60 )% Net income $ 10,941 $ 10,782 $ 159 1.47 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.01 1.96 % Diluted 0.52 0.51 0.01 1.96 % Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.18 % 1.23 % ROAE 11.31 % 11.72 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.39 % Cost of funds 2.72 % 2.56 % Efficiency ratio 43.37 % 44.07 % Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income $ 30,386 $ 27,476 $ 2,910 10.59 % Provision for credit losses 2,750 1,050 1,700 161.90 % Non-interest income 1,381 1,384 (3 ) (0.22 )% Non-interest expense 13,776 12,015 1,761 14.66 % Pre-tax income 15,241 15,795 (554 ) (3.51 )% Provision for income taxes 4,300 4,750 (450 ) (9.47 )% Net income $ 10,941 $ 11,045 $ (104 ) (0.94 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ (0.12 ) (18.75 )% Diluted 0.52 0.64 (0.12 ) (18.75 )% Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.18 % 1.30 % ROAE 11.31 % 16.09 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.31 % Cost of funds 2.72 % 2.28 % Efficiency ratio 43.37 % 41.63 %

Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 $ Change % Change Selected financial condition data: Total assets $ 3,887,004 $ 3,593,125 $ 293,879 8.18 % Cash and cash equivalents 250,852 321,576 (70,724 ) (21.99 )% Total loans held for investment 3,460,565 3,081,719 378,846 12.29 % Total investments 106,958 111,160 (4,202 ) (3.78 )% Total liabilities 3,497,074 3,307,351 189,723 5.74 % Total deposits 3,399,979 3,026,896 373,083 12.33 % Subordinated notes, net 73,859 73,749 110 0.15 % Total shareholders’ equity 389,930 285,774 104,156 36.45 %

Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.2 billion, representing 63.90% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Commercial and consumer deposit accounts constituted 73.14% of total deposits. Deposit relationships of at least $5 million represented 60.58% of total deposits and had an average age of approximately 8.89 years as of September 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 were $250.9 million, representing 7.38% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, as compared to 6.04% as of June 30, 2024.

Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.

September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Line of Credit Letters of

Credit Issued Borrowings Available FHLB advances $ 1,123,388 $ 567,500 $ — $ 555,888 Federal Reserve Discount Window 858,251 — — 858,251 Correspondent bank lines of credit 175,000 — — 175,000 Cash and cash equivalents — — — 250,852 Total $ 2,156,639 $ 567,500 $ — $ 1,839,991

The increase in total assets from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $378.8 million increase in total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $70.7 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The $378.8 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 was a result of $873.7 million in loan originations and advances, partially offset by $190.6 million and $304.2 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $378.8 million increase in total loans held for investment included $254.7 million in purchases of loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio. The $70.7 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash outflows related to investing activities of $376.5 million, partially offset by net cash inflows related to financing and operating activities of $272.0 million and $33.8 million, respectively.

The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $297.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in other borrowings of $170.0 million. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely due to increases in money market and time deposits of $264.1 million and $24.4 million, respectively.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 was primarily a result of $80.9 million of additional common stock outstanding and net income recognized of $32.4 million, partially offset by $12.0 million in cash distributions paid during the period.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Interest and fee income $ 52,667 $ 48,998 $ 3,669 7.49 % Interest expense 22,281 19,906 2,375 11.93 % Net interest income $ 30,386 $ 29,092 $ 1,294 4.45 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.39 % Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Interest and fee income $ 52,667 $ 45,098 $ 7,569 16.78 % Interest expense 22,281 17,622 4,659 26.44 % Net interest income $ 30,386 $ 27,476 $ 2,910 10.59 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.31 %

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits in banks $ 126,266 $ 1,657 5.22 % $ 148,936 $ 1,986 5.36 % $ 198,751 $ 2,584 5.16 % Investment securities 106,256 620 2.32 % 105,819 650 2.47 % 112,154 653 2.31 % Loans held for investment and sale 3,354,050 50,390 5.98 % 3,197,921 46,362 5.83 % 2,982,140 41,861 5.57 % Total interest-earning assets 3,586,572 52,667 5.84 % 3,452,676 48,998 5.71 % 3,293,045 45,098 5.43 % Interest receivable and other assets, net 91,965 84,554 77,757 Total assets $ 3,678,537 $ 3,537,230 $ 3,370,802 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 302,188 $ 1,237 1.63 % $ 291,470 $ 1,104 1.52 % $ 296,230 $ 972 1.30 % Savings accounts 124,851 979 3.12 % 120,080 856 2.87 % 134,920 880 2.59 % Money market accounts 1,578,244 14,688 3.70 % 1,547,814 13,388 3.48 % 1,328,290 9,536 2.85 % Time accounts 326,640 4,172 5.08 % 272,887 3,369 4.96 % 399,514 4,998 4.96 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings 76,988 1,205 6.23 % 75,747 1,189 6.31 % 79,085 1,236 6.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,408,911 22,281 3.68 % 2,307,998 19,906 3.47 % 2,238,039 17,622 3.12 % Demand accounts 852,872 817,668 825,254 Interest payable and other liabilities 32,062 41,429 35,123 Shareholders’ equity 384,692 370,135 272,386 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 3,678,537 $ 3,537,230 $ 3,370,802 Net interest spread 2.16 % 2.24 % 2.31 % Net interest income/margin $ 30,386 3.37 % $ 29,092 3.39 % $ 27,476 3.31 %

Net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.3 million, while net interest margin decreased two basis points compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Interest income increased by $3.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to higher yields on new and repriced loans. Average loan yields increased 15 basis points compared to the prior quarter and average balances increased 4.88% during the same period. The increase in interest income compared to the prior quarter was partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in interest expense, primarily due to larger average deposit balances at higher rates. Average cost of total deposits increased 16 basis points compared to the prior quarter and average balances increased 4.42% during the same period.

As compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income increased $2.9 million and net interest margin increased six basis points. Interest income increased by $7.6 million compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to higher yields on new and repriced loans. Average loan yields increased 41 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year and average balances increased 12.47% during the same period. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an additional $4.7 million in interest expense compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Average cost of total deposits increased 45 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year and average balances increased 6.72% during the same period.

Loans by Type

The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of September 30, 2024:

(in thousands) Real estate: Commercial $ 2,812,600 Commercial land and development 4,709 Commercial construction 92,841 Residential construction 3,452 Residential 33,415 Farmland 47,907 Commercial: Secured 171,855 Unsecured 25,011 Consumer and other 270,760 Net deferred loan fees (1,985 ) Total loans held for investment $ 3,460,565

Interest-bearing Deposits

The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of September 30, 2024:

(in thousands) Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 324,028 Money market accounts 1,546,443 Savings accounts 131,561 Time accounts 491,008 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 2,493,040

Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $37.6 million, as compared to $34.4 million at December 31, 2023. The $3.2 million increase in the allowance is due to a $6.0 million provision for credit losses recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, partially offset by net charge-offs of $2.8 million, mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment decreased from 0.06% at December 31, 2023 to 0.05% at September 30, 2024. Loans designated as watch increased from $39.6 million to $90.9 million between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024. Loans designated as substandard decreased from $2.0 million to $1.9 million between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023.

A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Real estate: Commercial $ 26,217 69.74 % $ 29,015 84.27 % Commercial land and development 89 0.24 % 178 0.52 % Commercial construction 1,756 4.67 % 718 2.08 % Residential construction 47 0.13 % 89 0.26 % Residential 284 0.76 % 151 0.44 % Farmland 581 1.55 % 399 1.16 % 28,974 77.09 % 30,550 88.73 % Commercial: Secured 6,049 16.10 % 3,314 9.62 % Unsecured 251 0.67 % 189 0.55 % 6,300 16.77 % 3,503 10.17 % Consumer and other 2,309 6.14 % 378 1.10 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 37,583 100.00 % $ 34,431 100.00 %

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.09% at September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Service charges on deposit accounts $ 165 $ 189 $ (24 ) (12.70 )% Gain on sale of loans 306 449 (143 ) (31.85 )% Loan-related fees 406 370 36 9.73 % FHLB stock dividends 327 329 (2 ) (0.61 )% Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 162 158 4 2.53 % Other income 15 78 (63 ) (80.77 )% Total non-interest income $ 1,381 $ 1,573 $ (192 ) (12.21 )%

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease resulted from a decline in the volume of loans sold, partially offset by an increase in the effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, approximately $4.4 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.03%, as compared to approximately $6.8 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 6.60% during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Service charges on deposit accounts $ 165 $ 158 $ 7 4.43 % Gain on sale of loans 306 396 (90 ) (22.73 )% Loan-related fees 406 355 51 14.37 % FHLB stock dividends 327 274 53 19.34 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 162 127 35 27.56 % Other income 15 74 (59 ) (79.73 )% Total non-interest income $ 1,381 $ 1,384 $ (3 ) (0.22 )%

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold, partially offset by an improvement in the effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, approximately $4.4 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.03%, as compared to approximately $7.0 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.63% during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,969 $ 7,803 $ 166 2.13 % Occupancy and equipment 626 646 (20 ) (3.10 )% Data processing and software 1,327 1,235 92 7.45 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance 405 390 15 3.85 % Professional services 830 767 63 8.21 % Advertising and promotional 584 615 (31 ) (5.04 )% Loan-related expenses 292 297 (5 ) (1.68 )% Other operating expenses 1,743 1,760 (17 ) (0.97 )% Total non-interest expense $ 13,776 $ 13,513 $ 263 1.95 %

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase related primarily to: (i) a $0.4 million decrease in loan origination costs due to fewer loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans; and (ii) a $0.2 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense related to a 4.28% increase in headcount during the quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in commissions expense due to fewer loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,969 $ 6,876 $ 1,093 15.90 % Occupancy and equipment 626 561 65 11.59 % Data processing and software 1,327 1,020 307 30.10 % FDIC insurance 405 375 30 8.00 % Professional services 830 700 130 18.57 % Advertising and promotional 584 535 49 9.16 % Loan-related expenses 292 345 (53 ) (15.36 )% Other operating expenses 1,743 1,603 140 8.73 % Total non-interest expense $ 13,776 $ 12,015 $ 1,761 14.66 %

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase related primarily to: (i) a $1.0 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, mainly for employees hired since September 2023 to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; and (ii) a $0.2 million increase in commissions paid, primarily to new employees in the San Francisco Bay Area. This was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in loan origination costs due to a higher number of loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Data processing and software. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. The increase was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in fees for 2024 audits and examinations.

Other operating expenses. The increase was primarily due to $0.1 million in operational losses on deposit accounts.

Provision for Income Taxes

Three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2024

Provision for income taxes decreased slightly to $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by a slight decline in the effective tax rate. The effective tax rates were 28.21% and 28.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2023

Provision for income taxes decreased by $0.5 million, or 9.47%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decline was primarily driven by an overall decrease in pre-tax income combined with a $0.2 million adjustment to the provision during the three months ended September 30, 2023 to true-up the year-to-date effective tax rate which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, were 28.21% and 30.07% respectively.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT) to discuss its third quarter financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, in each case under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

Three months ended

(in thousands, except per share and share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Revenue and Expense Data Interest and fee income $ 52,667 $ 48,998 $ 45,098 Interest expense 22,281 19,906 17,622 Net interest income 30,386 29,092 27,476 Provision for credit losses 2,750 2,000 1,050 Net interest income after provision 27,636 27,092 26,426 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 165 189 158 Gain on sale of loans 306 449 396 Loan-related fees 406 370 355 FHLB stock dividends 327 329 274 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 162 158 127 Other income 15 78 74 Total non-interest income 1,381 1,573 1,384 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,969 7,803 6,876 Occupancy and equipment 626 646 561 Data processing and software 1,327 1,235 1,020 FDIC insurance 405 390 375 Professional services 830 767 700 Advertising and promotional 584 615 535 Loan-related expenses 292 297 345 Other operating expenses 1,743 1,760 1,603 Total non-interest expense 13,776 13,513 12,015 Income before provision for income taxes 15,241 15,152 15,795 Provision for income taxes 4,300 4,370 4,750 Net income $ 10,941 $ 10,782 $ 11,045 Comprehensive Income Net income $ 10,941 $ 10,782 $ 11,045 Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period 3,549 295 (4,195 ) Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 1,049 87 (1,240 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,500 208 (2,955 ) Total comprehensive income $ 13,441 $ 10,990 $ 8,090 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.64 Diluted 0.52 0.51 0.64 Book value per share 18.29 17.85 15.88 Tangible book value per share(1) 18.29 17.85 15.88 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,182,143 21,039,798 17,175,034 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,232,758 21,058,085 17,194,825 Shares outstanding at end of period 21,319,583 21,319,583 17,257,357 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans 2,041.44 % 1,882.30 % 1,699.35 % Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Selected Financial Ratios ROAA 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.30 % ROAE 11.31 % 11.72 % 16.09 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.39 % 3.31 % Loan to deposit 101.87 % 103.87 % 99.57 % (1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





(in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Balance Sheet Data Cash and due from financial institutions $ 44,531 $ 28,572 $ 26,744 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 206,321 161,787 296,804 Time deposits in banks 4,118 4,097 6,971 Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value 104,238 103,204 104,086 Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,720 2,973 3,104 Loans held for sale 2,910 5,322 9,326 Loans held for investment 3,460,565 3,266,291 3,009,930 Allowance for credit losses (37,583 ) (35,406 ) (34,028 ) Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses 3,422,982 3,230,885 2,975,902 FHLB stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 Operating leases, right-of-use asset 6,590 6,630 4,799 Premises and equipment, net 1,657 1,610 1,564 Bank-owned life insurance 19,192 19,030 17,023 Interest receivable and other assets 56,745 55,107 43,717 Total assets $ 3,887,004 $ 3,634,217 $ 3,505,040 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 906,939 $ 825,733 $ 833,434 Interest-bearing deposits 2,493,040 2,323,898 2,198,776 Total deposits 3,399,979 3,149,631 3,032,210 Subordinated notes, net 73,859 73,822 73,713 Other borrowings — — 90,000 Operating lease liability 7,101 7,077 5,043 Interest payable and other liabilities 16,135 23,217 30,050 Total liabilities 3,497,074 3,253,747 3,231,016 Common stock 302,251 301,968 220,266 Retained earnings 97,411 90,734 69,689 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (9,732 ) (12,232 ) (15,931 ) Total shareholders’ equity 389,930 380,470 274,024 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,887,004 $ 3,634,217 $ 3,505,040 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans held for investment and sale $ 3,354,050 $ 3,197,921 $ 2,982,140 Average interest-earning assets 3,586,572 3,452,676 3,293,045 Average total assets 3,678,537 3,537,230 3,370,802 Average deposits 3,184,795 3,049,919 2,984,208 Average total equity 384,692 370,135 272,386 Capital Ratios Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 10.03 % 10.47 % 7.82 % Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1) 10.03 % 10.47 % 7.82 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.94 % 14.38 % 12.37 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.93 % 11.27 % 9.07 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.93 % 11.27 % 9.07 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.83 % 11.05 % 8.58 % (1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income.

The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Pre-tax income $ 15,241 $ 15,152 $ 15,795 Add: provision for credit losses 2,750 2,000 1,050 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 17,991 $ 17,152 $ 16,845

Investor Contact:

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media Contact:

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 284-7827

swetton@fivestarbank.com