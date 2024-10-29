Press release - SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of Elektromontaż-Poznań

Cergy, October 29th, 2024 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signature of an agreement to acquire 100% of Elektromontaż-Poznań S.A.

With nearly 75 years of experience, Elektromontaż-Poznań S.A. is specialized in electrical installation services including design, consulting, delivery and installation for customers from the industrial, commercial and public administration sectors in Poland.

Elektromontaż-Poznań S.A. generated a revenue of c. € 70 million in 2023 and employs approximately 330 employees.

With this acquisition, SPIE will strengthen its market share in the electrical and mechanical building technology sectors in Poland, while also expanding its portfolio of competencies and enlarging its customer base.

Pawel Skowroński, Managing Director of SPIE Central Europe, declared: “This acquisition will enable SPIE to enlarge its competencies in the domain of electrical and mechanical building technology, and to become one of the top 3 player in the Polish market. With a long-standing and well-established reputation, Elektromontaż-Poznań S.A. has a strong track record in providing very high added value solutions, which gives us confidence in meeting our customers’ needs in the future.”

Tomasz Bochna, CEO of Elektromontaż-Poznań, said: “By joining SPIE, we have found a strong partner to further develop our activities. The combination of our teams will enable us to be stronger and to offer our services to a wider range of customers and the most demanding contracts.”

SPIE expects to close the transaction in Q1 2025, subject to customary closing conditions among which antitrust approval.





Attachment