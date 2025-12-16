SPIE Global Services Energy supports Australia's energy transition with the acquisition of Worley Power Services

Cergy, December 16th 2025 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy infrastructure and communications, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Worley Power Services, a subsidiary of Worley Group. With this acquisition, SPIE Global Services Energy expands its core expertise in technical maintenance to include power generation assets. Building on its presence in Australia since 2012, SPIE Global Services Energy is now positioned to play a key role in the country’s energy transition from coal and gas to renewable sources.

With more than 20 years of successful operational experience, Worley Power Services has established itself as the clear market leader in full life-cycle asset management. Its services include operations and management (O&M) services, for wind farms, power plants and gas pipelines across Australia. Over the past five years, the company has successfully shifted its focus toward low-carbon power generation assets, in line with the accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power stations in Australia. The company has therefore become the O&M provider of choice for government entities, electricity generation companies and infrastructure investors.

Worley Power Services are currently contracted to provide operation and maintenance services across 27 power generation assets representing a total generation capacity of over 2700MW, as well as more than 1,100km of gas pipelines. For the financial year ended 30 June 2025, Worley Power Services generated c.a. 70 million euros in revenue and employs 320 people, primarily highly qualified technicians and engineers.

Christophe Bernhart, Managing Director of SPIE Global Services Energy warmly welcomes the teams from Worley Power Services: “As Australia accelerates its transition to renewable energy, we are delighted to be part of this challenge by integrating WPS's operational expertise. The acquisition of Worley Power Services will complement our current activities in Australia and will allow us to gain a strong footprint in our traditional core of Operations, Maintenance and Asset Integrity in the green energy sector, supporting SPIE’s strategy. It marks an important step in strengthening our long-term presence in Australia, a strategic market for us.”

Gillian Cagney, President Global Operations APAC of Worley Group: “The Power Services team has played a vital role supporting Australia’s energy sector over many years and we are confident that they are well positioned for continued success.”

On completion of the acquisition, Worley Power Services will be renamed “SPIE Power Services”.

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition

and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

About SPIE Global Services Energy

As an international subsidiary of the SPIE Group present in around 20 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America, SPIE Global Services Energy operates across the entire energy production infrastructure value chain, from design to maintenance. SPIE Global Services Energy relies on an extensive local network to quickly deploy resources and meet its customers’ needs in the safest possible conditions.

Drawing on the expertise of its 5,000 employees, SPIE Global Services Energy helps players in the oil, gas and renewable energies industries improve the technical performance of their infrastructure, increase their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

Attachment