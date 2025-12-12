SPIE announces the success of its SHARE FOR YOU 2025 employee shareholding plan and its intention to implement an anti-dilutive share buyback program

Cergy, 12th December 2025 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the success of its SHARE FOR YOU 2025 employee shareholding plan.

Employee shareholding is part of SPIE’s culture and this year’s new plan has been a remarkable success. Employees’ participation increased significantly: close to 25,000 employees from 17 countries subscribed to the offer (versus around 21,000 employees in 2024). More than 6,000 employees invested for the first time, including people stemming from recently acquired companies.

The employee contributions to the 2025 SHARE FOR YOU plan amounted to 62 million euros. Following this operation completed, on 12 December 2025, 2,101,883 new shares have been issued by the company. For this new SHARE FOR YOU plan, which ran from 25 September to 16 October 2025, SPIE’s employees benefitted from a 20% discount1.

After the SHARE FOR YOU 2025 plan, more than one employee in two is a Group shareholder and the share of capital held by employees thanks to these programs is approximately 8%.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO of SPIE, declared:

“Through their strong engagement in the 2025 employee shareholding program, our teams reaffirm their trust and commitment to SPIE. The Executive Committee and I extend our sincere gratitude.

We take great pride in this dynamic. Our people are the cornerstone of our success, and this initiative reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our Group forward. Together, we are shaping an ambitious and sustainable future."

While maintaining a strong discipline regarding its leverage ratio, the Group plans to implement early in 2026 a share buyback program which will partially compensate the dilutive impacts implied by the employee shareholding program and the long-term incentive plan. Details of this share buyback program will be provided further in a dedicated press release.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. The Group’s 55,000 employees are committed to the decarbonisation of the economy, supporting the energy transition and responsible digital transformation.

SPIE Group achieved in 2024 consolidated revenue of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million.

www.spie.com

Facebook –LinkedIn

Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. +33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot & Claire Doligez

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr





1 Subscription price at €38.55 after discount

Attachment