Lleida.net records sales worth 4.38 million euros in the third quarter of 2024

Madrid, October 29th - The technology company Lleida.net recorded sales of 4.38 million euros in the third quarter of 2024, or 16% more than in the same period of the previous year.



The company, one of the leaders in the certified electronic notification, signature and contracting industry, has already recorded cumulative sales of 13.95 million euros over 2024, up 12 per cent on last year.

The company, which is listed in Paris, Madrid, New York and Frankfurt, launched a turnaround plan in December 2023 after three quarters of negative results last year.

Thus, the company signed a positive EBITDA of 824,000 euros in the third quarter, or 646% higher than in the same quarter of 2023, when it posted a loss of 151,000 euros.

As of 30 September 2024, the company's cumulative EBITDA is €2.21 million, 1322 per cent above the cumulative as of 30 September 2023.

Throughout the quarter, all of the company's business lines grew in sales, with the certified electronic notification and contracting lines being particularly important, increasing their results by double digits.

In November 2023, the company presented a Comprehensive Recovery Plan with the objective of returning the company to the path of growth.

The company has reduced its net financial debt by 5% over the quarter, and now stands at 8.04 million euros.

‘As we committed to when we launched the Recovery Plan, the company is back in profit, at the level of its best years,’ explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

‘It is no longer just a question of guaranteeing the viability of our operations, but of returning to growth, and returning to the path of profitability, putting our investors at the centre of our efforts’, he added.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015. It is listed on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris and OTC Markets in New York, as well as in Frankfurt.

The company has been awarded more than 300 patents by 60 countries for its innovations in certified electronic notification, contracting and signature, and is considered one of the industry leaders.

