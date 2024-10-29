Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 43

Company announcement no. 65

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,727,197 343,387,069 21 October 2024 14,000 138.18 1,934,520 22 October 2024 14,000 140.39 1,965,460 23 October 2024 14,000 142.08 1,989,120 24 October 2024 14,000 140.18 1,962,520 25 October 2024 14,000 139.93 1,959,020 Total week 43 70,000 9,810,640 Total accumulated 2,797,197 353,197,709

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,918,269 treasury shares equal to 2.48 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





Attachment