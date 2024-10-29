India Foreseen as the Future Tech Superpower with Rapidly Growing Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Sector

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: India Tech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
At $3.9 trillion, India is currently the world's fifth-largest economy by GDP and, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is the fastest-growing economy among the G20. The UN estimates India has also surpassed China as the world's most populous country. India could have a working-age population of over 800 million by 2035, which is why many global fund managers see it as the world's coming economic superpower.
Key Highlights
- The Indian government has bolstered the digital ecosystem by courting foreign investment and introducing digitalization policies. Indians are now more connected than ever before. According to the analyst, 55% of the Indian population have a smartphone in 2024, and penetration is expected to increase to 62% by 2029. The Indian IT and telecom service companies are the flag-bearers for the country's tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector and have grown as large as their global counterparts.
- Around 65% of India's population live rurally, many in areas lacking basic amenities (drinking water, sanitation, and electricity). The public and private sectors suffer from governance issues, and there is a lack of in-house tech manufacturing capability. Nonetheless, the country has become a tech powerhouse thanks to government support and private investment. An increasingly prosperous and connected India will help it to become a technological superpower in the coming decade.
Report Scope
- This report looks at the current state of India's tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector and its tech-driven automotive sector.
- It analyzes 12 key drivers of India's tech sector: semiconductors, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, solar panels, space technology, gaming, IT services, digital payments, ecommerce, social media, music, film, and TV, and telecom services.
- There are market forecasts for each of these segments, and analysis of the leading companies.
India is an increasingly important market for TMT companies. This report provides invaluable insight into this potentially lucrative theme, including details of the leading companies and market forecasts for fast-growing segments like ecommerce, mobile payments, and video streaming.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Trends
- India's Tech Drivers
- Timeline
- Signals
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
- Research Methodology
