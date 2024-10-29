Cables Materials and Technologies Market Report 2024-2029: Sustainable Manufacturing & Partnerships and Collaborations Bolsters Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cables: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $254 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $387.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
- The Asia-Pacific market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $104.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $170.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
- The North American market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $61.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $95.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global market trends, providing revenue data from 2023, with estimates for 2024 and forecasts through 2028, including projected CAGRs up to 2029. It includes an estimate of the current market size and revenue outlook, alongside market share analyses by voltage, installation type, material, end-use application, and region.
The wire and cable industry is experiencing growth due to infrastructure projects, renewable energy production, and increased use of EVs. The power transmission, infrastructure, telecom, transportation, healthcare and consumer electronics industries, are the primary users of wires and cables.
The report presents facts and figures addressing market dynamics, emerging trends, technological developments, industry regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors. It includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis, an overview of the global supply chain, and SWOT analysis, as well as an overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments with a focus on consumer attitudes, practices of leading companies, and their ESG scores.
Additionally, the report reviews key granted and published patents, providing competitive intelligence insights into company shares, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding trends. Profiles of leading companies, including Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian, Amphenol Corp., Nexans, and Southwire Co. LLC, are also covered in detail.
Company Profiles
- Amphenol Corp.
- Belden Inc.
- British Cables Co.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- KEI Industries Ltd.
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Nexans
- NKT A/S
- Prysmian
- Shenghua Cable
- Southwire Co. LLC.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TFKable
- Waskonig+Walter Kabel-Werk GmbH u. Co. KG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|158
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$254 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$387.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Factors Affecting the Selection of Wire and Cable
- Importance of Wire and Cable
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Transition to EVs
- Renewable Energy
- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
Market Restraints
- Barriers to Entry
- Regulatory Hurdles
Opportunities
- Sustainable Manufacturing
- Partnerships and Collaborations
Challenges
- Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials
- Increasing Competition
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Wire and Cable Industry
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- SMART Subsea Cables
- Halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) Cables
- Bio-cable
- Renewable Energy Cables
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis by Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis by Year
- Patent Analysis by Type
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Analysis of the Wire and Cable Supply Chain
- Analysis of the Wire and Cable Supply Chain
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis, by Installation Type
- Overhead
- Underground
Market Analysis, by Voltage
- Low
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
- Extra-high Voltage
Market Analysis, by Material Type
- Insulation Material
- Conductor Material
Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
- Power Transmission
- Infrastructure
- Telecommunications
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Other Industries
Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of MEA
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Leaders by Market Share
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Wire and Cable Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Wire and Cable Industry
- ESG Practices in the Wire and Cable Industry
- Risk, Exposure, and Management Scales
- Future of ESG: Trends and Opportunities
- Use of Bio-plastics
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Appendix
Companies Featured
- AKSH Optifiber
- Amphenol
- Apar
- Atkore
- Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd.
- Belden
- Commscope
- Cords Cables
- Corning Inc.
- Delton Cables
- El Sewedy Electric
- Encore Wire Inc.
- Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies
- Finolex Cables
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Havells
- Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Metals
- International Wire Group
- Iusa Wire
- Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.
- Kei Industries
- Leoni
- Leviton
- Molex
- Neccon Power And Infra Ltd.
- Nexans
- Ningbo Orient Group
- Okonite
- Optical Cable Corp.
- Polycab Wires
- Prysmian
- Q-Flex Cables
- Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Rea Magnet Wire Co.
- Relemac
- RPG Cables
- Saudi Cable Co.
- Shandong Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group
- Southwire Co.
- Sterlite Technologies
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Superior Essex
- Surbhi Telelink
- TE (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.)
- The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- The Marmon Group
- Tianjin Suli Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Torrent Power
- Tpc Wire And Cable Corp.
- Usha Martin Ltd.
- W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
- Walsin Lihwa Corp.
- Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co., Ltd.
- Xignux S.A. De C.V
- Yazaki Corp.
- Zhejiang Wanma Group Co., Ltd.
- Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co.
