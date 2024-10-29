Cables Materials and Technologies Market Report 2024-2029: Sustainable Manufacturing & Partnerships and Collaborations Bolsters Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cables: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $254 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $387.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The Asia-Pacific market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $104.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $170.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The North American market for wire and cable is expected to grow from $61.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $95.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global market trends, providing revenue data from 2023, with estimates for 2024 and forecasts through 2028, including projected CAGRs up to 2029. It includes an estimate of the current market size and revenue outlook, alongside market share analyses by voltage, installation type, material, end-use application, and region.

The wire and cable industry is experiencing growth due to infrastructure projects, renewable energy production, and increased use of EVs. The power transmission, infrastructure, telecom, transportation, healthcare and consumer electronics industries, are the primary users of wires and cables.

The report presents facts and figures addressing market dynamics, emerging trends, technological developments, industry regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors. It includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis, an overview of the global supply chain, and SWOT analysis, as well as an overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments with a focus on consumer attitudes, practices of leading companies, and their ESG scores.

Additionally, the report reviews key granted and published patents, providing competitive intelligence insights into company shares, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding trends. Profiles of leading companies, including Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian, Amphenol Corp., Nexans, and Southwire Co. LLC, are also covered in detail.

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

Belden Inc.

British Cables Co.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans

NKT A/S

Prysmian

Shenghua Cable

Southwire Co. LLC.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TFKable

Waskonig+Walter Kabel-Werk GmbH u. Co. KG



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $254 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $387.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definitions

Factors Affecting the Selection of Wire and Cable

Importance of Wire and Cable

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Transition to EVs

Renewable Energy

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Market Restraints

Barriers to Entry

Regulatory Hurdles

Opportunities

Sustainable Manufacturing

Partnerships and Collaborations

Challenges

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

Increasing Competition

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Wire and Cable Industry

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

SMART Subsea Cables

Halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) Cables

Bio-cable

Renewable Energy Cables

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis by Country of Origin

Patent Analysis by Year

Patent Analysis by Type

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Analysis of the Wire and Cable Supply Chain

Analysis of the Wire and Cable Supply Chain

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Installation Type

Overhead

Underground

Market Analysis, by Voltage

Low

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-high Voltage

Market Analysis, by Material Type

Insulation Material

Conductor Material

Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Power Transmission

Infrastructure

Telecommunications

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Oil & Gas

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Leaders by Market Share

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Wire and Cable Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Wire and Cable Industry

ESG Practices in the Wire and Cable Industry

Risk, Exposure, and Management Scales

Future of ESG: Trends and Opportunities

Use of Bio-plastics

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Appendix

Companies Featured

AKSH Optifiber

Amphenol

Apar

Atkore

Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd.

Belden

Commscope

Cords Cables

Corning Inc.

Delton Cables

El Sewedy Electric

Encore Wire Inc.

Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies

Finolex Cables

Fujikura Ltd.

Havells

Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals

International Wire Group

Iusa Wire

Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.

Kei Industries

Leoni

Leviton

Molex

Neccon Power And Infra Ltd.

Nexans

Ningbo Orient Group

Okonite

Optical Cable Corp.

Polycab Wires

Prysmian

Q-Flex Cables

Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co., Ltd.

Rea Magnet Wire Co.

Relemac

RPG Cables

Saudi Cable Co.

Shandong Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group

Southwire Co.

Sterlite Technologies

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Superior Essex

Surbhi Telelink

TE (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.)

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

The Marmon Group

Tianjin Suli Cable Group Co., Ltd.

Torrent Power

Tpc Wire And Cable Corp.

Usha Martin Ltd.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Walsin Lihwa Corp.

Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co., Ltd.

Xignux S.A. De C.V

Yazaki Corp.

Zhejiang Wanma Group Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co.

