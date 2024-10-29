Safe Harbor Financial Originates $1.07 Million Secured Credit Facility for Missouri Cannabis Operator

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc. , d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: SHFS ), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced that it has originated a $1.07 million secured credit facility for a Missouri-based cannabis operator, the first tranche of a $5 million commitment to refinance existing senior debt. The loan further solidifies Safe Harbor’s position as a key partner for cannabis operators seeking competitive financial solutions in the rapidly evolving cannabis financial sector.

The facility is secured by a portfolio that includes four retail dispensaries and a manufacturing facility in Missouri. The refinancing reduces the operator's borrowing costs and will enable them to optimize their operations within the state’s growing cannabis market.

“Our competitively-priced financing solutions provide cannabis operators — who are often underserved by traditional banking institutions — with the means to achieve their business goals,” said John Foley, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending at Safe Harbor. “Our ability to offer competitive rates and tailored lending solutions is a key differentiator for Safe Harbor, and this transaction highlights our commitment to fostering growth in the cannabis sector by providing access to bank-quality financial services. We are building on our credibility and expertise in cannabis underwriting, with the goal of helping more operators achieve financial stability and growth.”

Mr. Foley added, “Offering cannabis operators access to capital is a major component of Safe Harbor’s long term strategy to support the evolving needs of the cannabis industry, to grow our credit portfolio and deliver value to our investors.”

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $23 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

