Trace One and Covalo Partner to Streamline Product Development for Cosmetics and Personal Care Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Covalo, a cutting-edge platform making consumer goods product development fast and easy.

The partnership integrates Covalo’s comprehensive ingredient database directly into Trace One’s PLM solutions, empowering product developers to find the right ingredients faster, collaborate more efficiently and accelerate the time-to-market of their products.

Seamless Sourcing to Facilitate Internal Innovations

As consumer trends evolve faster than ever, it’s crucial for brands to bring products to market quickly while maintaining precision, brand integrity and regulatory compliance for packaging, as well as adhering to federal regulations around specific ingredient use in products. The partnership between Trace One and Covalo gives product developers seamless access to the latest ingredients, packaging, and materials within their PLM platform, streamlining each step of the product development process.

With real-time data at their fingertips, brands can search by key criteria like INCI name, functions, claims and more—all while reducing manual processes and improving workflow efficiency.

“We’re committed to helping brands innovate faster without compromising on quality or compliance,” said Federico Fontanella, Trace One’s Senior Director of Product and Solution Management for Manufacturers. “By integrating Covalo’s ingredient data into our PLM solutions, we’re making it easier than ever for teams to develop and launch fully compliant products that stand out from the competition while maintaining brand integrity.”

Yann Chilvers, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Covalo, emphasizes: "The industry's data landscape is highly fragmented, which not only slows down innovation but also undermines transparency. In today's environment, great innovation can no longer happen in isolation—it’s a collaborative effort." Chilvers adds that Covalo is committed to broadening access to this crucial data: "Through our partnership with Trace One, we are paving the way for a future of integrated, complementary solutions that ensure seamless data flow across the systems essential for product development."

Key Benefits:

Instant Ingredient Sourcing : Access more than 80,000 ingredients directly within Trace One’s PLM, allowing for faster, more accurate product development.

: Access more than 80,000 ingredients directly within Trace One’s PLM, allowing for faster, more accurate product development. Seamless Data Integration : Automated data transfer eliminates manual re-keying of information with up-to-date data, increasing the number of data points, reducing errors and ensuring accuracy from the start.

: Automated data transfer eliminates manual re-keying of information with up-to-date data, increasing the number of data points, reducing errors and ensuring accuracy from the start. Accelerated Time-to-Market: With quick access to reliable data and enhanced collaboration, brands can launch innovative products faster.



A Partnership Made For Cosmetics Brands

This integration removes the typical bottlenecks of sourcing and data transfer, allowing teams across R&D, regulatory affairs, procurement and supply chain management to focus on innovation and quality. By combining Covalo’s real-time ingredient marketplace with Trace One’s powerful PLM platform, brands can bring new products to market in record time while ensuring they meet all compliance and regulatory standards.

What does the future look like?

Ingredients recommendation based on marketing brief – support product developers by suggesting ingredients, both from PLM and third-party databases, that match the product requirements.

Integrated procurement and on-boarding workflow – speed up and simplify process for documents, sample and quote requests with the supplier. Provide full traceability and support for the end-to-end process within the PLM solution.

About Trace One

Trace One is a global leader in PLM and compliance solutions within the process manufacturing and retail CPG space. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One delivers innovative and scalable solutions that support the entire product manufacturing lifecycle and equip its customers to thrive in new markets. Serving more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide, Trace One is committed to delivering the best in every aspect of business.

For more information, visit www.traceone.com

About Covalo

Covalo is the world’s largest ingredients platform for the consumer goods industry. With more than 80,000 ingredients listed, Covalo helps consumer goods companies bring products to market faster. As the operating system for the industry, Covalo allows seamless data flows across brands, suppliers, and the systems they use - such as Trace One. Today, we are already connecting 5k+ brands to 1k+ suppliers globally. Covalo is also the ingredients platform with the largest focus on sustainability, reflected not only on the ingredients and suppliers listed, but also in the tools provided within the platform to make navigating the greenwashing complexity easier.