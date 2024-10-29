Gabelli Funds to Host 48th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4th and 5th, 2024 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.

Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Agenda

Monday, November 4 Tuesday, November 5 11:00AM Gabelli Auto Team 8:20AM Introduction 11:20 NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) 8:30 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) 11:50 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) 9:00 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) 12:10PM Lunch Break 9:30 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) 12:30 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) 10:00 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) 1:00 Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) 10:30 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) 1:30 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) 11:00 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) 2:00 MEMA / AASA 11:30 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) 3:00 Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) 12:00PM Lunch Break 3:30 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA/RUSHB) 12:15 Keynote – EVolving Landscape in Auto Repair 4:00 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) 1:00 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) 4:30 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) 1:30 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) TBD Gabelli Funds' Cocktail Reception 2:00 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) 2:30 Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)

The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Monday, November 4th and Tuesday, November 5th

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries, contact:

James Carey, Associate – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-8318, jcarey@gabelli.com

Miles McQuillen, AVP – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-5112, mmcquillen@gabelli.com

Contact:

Brian Sponheimer

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-8336

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.