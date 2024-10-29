Gabelli Funds to Host 48th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4th and 5th, 2024 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.

Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Agenda

 Monday, November 4 Tuesday, November 5
11:00AMGabelli Auto Team8:20AMIntroduction
11:20NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR)8:30Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM)
11:50MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)9:00AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
12:10PMLunch Break9:30PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
12:30Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)10:00AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
1:00Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)10:30Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
1:30Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)11:00Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
2:00MEMA / AASA11:30Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
3:00Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)12:00PMLunch Break
3:30Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA/RUSHB)12:15Keynote – EVolving Landscape in Auto Repair
4:00Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG)1:00Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
4:30Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)1:30O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
TBDGabelli Funds' Cocktail Reception2:00CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)
  2:30Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
    

The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Monday, November 4th and Tuesday, November 5th

