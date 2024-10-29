Reborn Coffee to Launch Award-Winning Cold Brew Distribution Across the U.S. Following the Successful Miami Passion Event with Hagerty Garage + Social During the Austin F1 Race

Reborn Coffee’s new cold brew Fruit Infused, including the Miami Passion blend, are set to expand nationwide, capturing U.S. demand for premium ready-to-drink options as the brand builds on its success

BREA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee industry, today announced the upcoming nationwide distribution of its award-winning Cold Brew line, building on the momentum from its recent Miami Passion event with Hagerty Garage + Social during the Austin F1 Race. This launch features Miami Passion, a limited-edition Cold Brew blend, which combines Reborn’s signature coffee with tropical Passion Fruit, capturing the vibrant spirit of Miami.

A video from the event is available here.

In collaboration with Miami-based artist Mira, Reborn Coffee has designed a special limited-edition label for Miami Passion. Mira’s distinctive urban pop-art style, celebrated for its uplifting messages, complements Reborn’s ethos and adds an artistic touch to this exclusive product, making it a true collector’s item for coffee and art lovers alike.

“With the nationwide rollout of our Cold Brew line, we’re excited to bring Reborn’s unique special blend to coffee lovers across the U.S.,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “Our initial sales projections are strong, and we are confident that limited-edition blends like Miami Passion will drive significant market interest and capture a notable share of the growing RTD coffee segment.”

Reborn’s U.S. distribution strategy will target key markets where demand for premium Cold Brew is high, focusing on both retail locations and e-commerce platforms to ensure easy access for on-the-go consumers. In addition to Miami Passion, Reborn’s RTD lineup will include two other popular Cold Brew fruit infused, each crafted to meet the tastes of health-conscious coffee drinkers who prefer low-acid, naturally caffeinated options.

The U.S. cold brew market continues to grow rapidly, and Reborn’s distinctive blends and limited-edition offerings position it strongly within this expanding landscape. As the brand rolls out nationwide, Reborn is set to deliver not only a refreshing coffee experience but also a new standard in ready-to-drink coffee innovation.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

