How a 5-Year-Old is Helping Save Lives: New Book by Telestroke CEO & Son Teaches Kids to Spot Stroke Signs

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On World Stroke Day, Dr. Rajiv Narula, founder and CEO of Sevaro Health, and his 5-year-old son, Ayan Narula, are excited to announce the release of their new children’s book, B.E.F.A.S.T., Be A Superhero.





This engaging book teaches children how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke using the BEFAST method (Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, and Time). With a mission to empower young readers, the father-son duo hopes to help save lives by ensuring children know what to do when they encounter a stroke emergency.

This book is designed to give kids the knowledge they need to act quickly since children are likely to witness a parent or a grandparent suffering from the symptoms of a stroke.

The incidence of stroke has increased in younger patients aged 18 – 44 and 45-64 and many children are being cared for by their grandparents.

Their ability to spot the symptoms of stroke and act quickly could be the difference between life and death for their parent or grandparent.

The BEFAST method is a simple and effective guide for identifying stroke symptoms, ensuring timely treatment and better outcomes. “Teaching children to recognize the signs of a stroke can truly be the difference between life and death,” said Dr. Narula. “Our book helps them become real-life superheroes, equipped with the knowledge to help a loved one in need.”

Ayan Narula, age 5, also shares his excitement: “I like superheroes, and my dad told me that we can be superheroes by helping people. I wanted to write a book so kids like me can help their families.”

Dr. Narula is committed to making a broad impact with the book and is offering free copies to any mission-based organizations, including schools, that believe B.E.F.A.S.T., Be A Superhero can benefit their community. “We want to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn these life-saving skills, no matter their background,” Dr. Narula added.

The book will officially launch on World Stroke Day, 10/29/24 and will be available for purchase on Amazon. For more information or to request free copies for your organization, please contact BEFASTBeAHero@gmail.com

About the Authors: Dr. Rajiv Narula is a stroke neurologist and the CEO of Sevaro Health, a teleneurology company focused on improving access to neurological care and the Co-founder of STATSeva.org. He is passionate about educating the next generation on stroke prevention and care.

Ayan Narula, age 5, co-authored the book with his father and is excited to teach other kids how they can be heroes by recognizing the signs of a stroke.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf75e633-9221-44f7-9cfc-ca785578ee5d