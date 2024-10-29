ECD Auto Design Opens New Collaboration Opportunities for Luxury Brands





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, renowned for its custom-built one-of-one luxury vehicles including classic Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, Jaguar E-Types, Toyota FJ’s and Ford Mustangs, is proud to announce an expanded opportunity for high-end luxury brands to collaborate with us. As leaders in bespoke automotive design, ECD Auto Design is extending unique partnership opportunities to premium brands, offering joint marketing campaigns and exclusive product placements featuring our iconic, one-of-one vehicles.

Our highly sought-after vehicles represent the pinnacle of design, craftsmanship, and exclusivity, providing a stunning canvas for luxury brands looking to reach an affluent, discerning audience. In this new collaboration effort, ECD is offering unparalleled co-marketing opportunities, including:

Joint Product Placement: Luxury brands can showcase their products alongside our custom vehicles in lifestyle photoshoots, videos, and exclusive events. Whether it’s high-end fashion, bespoke accessories, or premium travel gear, ECD’s stunning builds will elevate your brand’s presence among a curated luxury audience.

Exclusive Use of ECD Vehicles: Our one-of-one vehicles are available for complimentary use by select partners for brand campaigns, VIP events, or experiential marketing activations. Imagine your product being featured inside a meticulously crafted, custom classic Defender or Mustang in a campaign that resonates with the ultra-affluent. These exclusive opportunities allow for creative storytelling and brand synergy.

Luxury Event Collaborations: ECD will work with partners to co-host luxury events, where both the vehicle and the partnering brand are the centerpieces. From private unveilings to high-end experiences, these joint ventures are designed to provide a unique, immersive experience for the target clientele of both ECD and our partners.



“We are thrilled to extend our vehicles as a platform for high-luxury collaborations,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. “These partnerships allow brands to tap into the unique world of custom, ultra-luxury automotive design, creating cross-industry connections that redefine what is possible in the world of luxury.”

Luxury brands interested in exploring these exciting collaborative opportunities can find more details on our co-marketing initiatives at Co-Marketing with ECD.

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e4dce8-0495-467b-a7cb-31af03304e0a