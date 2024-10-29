Stride Autism Centers Honored with 2024 Top Workplaces Awards for Employee Well Being and Professional Development

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of center-based early intervention ABA therapy, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace, earning National Culture Excellence Awards in two key areas: Employee Well Being and Professional Development. These prestigious awards, granted by Energage, are based on employee feedback and benchmarked against similarly sized organizations across various industries.

Stride’s recognition reflects its commitment to cultivating a supportive, growth-focused workplace culture. As a rapidly expanding organization with 20 clinics across the Midwest and over 350 full-time employees, Stride ranked in the top quartile of healthcare companies in seven critical categories, including Supportive Managers, Strong Values, Open-Mindedness, Meaningful Work, Leadership, Innovation, and Company Direction.

"We are immensely proud to be named a Top Workplace," said Brad Zelinger, CEO of Stride Autism Centers. "Our talented team members are the heart of our success, showing up each day with a passion to make a meaningful difference in children's lives. By prioritizing the wellbeing and professional development of our valued clinicians, we foster an environment where the best possible care is delivered to the families we serve."

Stride is known for its collaborative, supportive, and joyful work environment, offering mentorship, professional development opportunities, and tuition reimbursement to foster the growth of the next generation of ABA leaders. The company’s programs are designed to enhance clinical expertise, streamline systems, and cultivate leadership skills, contributing to the ongoing improvement of both staff and services.

Zelinger founded Stride in honor of his sister, who lives with an autism-related disorder, and his personal experience informs the company’s mission to be an active, positive presence in the communities it serves. This commitment resonates deeply with Stride’s employees, many of whom cite the company’s values and purpose-driven culture as major reasons for their job satisfaction.

In addition to supporting its staff’s professional growth, Stride is dedicated to promoting employee well being. The organization maintains a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio to ensure personalized care for its learners, while also providing therapists with manageable caseloads and predictable schedules to encourage a healthy work-life balance.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace is a tremendous honor, and the collective feedback from our employees validates our efforts to create a nurturing, caring culture," Zelinger added. "We will continue to invest in our team so they can thrive, both personally and professionally."

Stride Autism Centers is hiring! For more information about its award-winning workplace culture and job openings, visit https://stridecenters.com/careers/ .

ABOUT STRIDE:

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6.

With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more.

For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces , the nation’s premier employer recognition program. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

