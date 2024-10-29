Productboard Launches AI-Powered Productboard Pulse to Integrate Voice of Customer into Product Decisions at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Productboard , the only AI-powered, customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market faster, today announced significant advancements to its AI capabilities with the introduction of Productboard Pulse . This new Voice of Customer (“VoC”) solution provides product leaders with an unprecedented understanding of their customers and an executive-level, birds-eye view of insights across product portfolios. Trusted by over 6,000 industry leaders—including Zoom, British Airways, Cartier, Korn Ferry, and Salesforce—Productboard continues to set the standard for modern product management with AI-powered innovation.

In today's data-driven world, even the most advanced enterprises struggle to unlock the full value of their customer feedback. The flood of data from countless channels can bury critical insights, leading to misaligned product strategies and missed opportunities within competitive markets.

Productboard Pulse empowers enterprise product leaders to master customer insights at scale and immediately take action on their findings. The solution seamlessly integrates the VoC into every product decision, ensuring product teams stay perfectly aligned with customer needs, prioritize with clarity, and execute with confidence—accelerating time-to-market and maximizing product impact. Organizations can now turn VoC into a strategic advantage, unlocking new revenue opportunities, driving market leadership, and redefining what it means to be truly customer-centric.

Productboard Pulse offers a 360-degree view of customer needs across your product portfolio with the following features:

Enhanced cross-portfolio trend identification and analytics: Uncover hidden patterns and opportunities across your entire product line.

Uncover hidden patterns and opportunities across your entire product line. AI-powered topic generation: Automatically surface key themes and concerns from customer feedback, customizable to your business needs and organized by core topic.

Automatically surface key themes and concerns from customer feedback, customizable to your business needs and organized by core topic. AI-powered analytics dashboard: Visualize trends in AI-generated topics, sorted by feedback volume or opportunity value, to inform product strategy.

Visualize trends in AI-generated topics, sorted by feedback volume or opportunity value, to inform product strategy. Voice of Customer reports: Co-author reports with AI and share insightful reports in minutes to help guide product decisions and recommendations.

Co-author reports with AI and share insightful reports in minutes to help guide product decisions and recommendations. Conversational AI interface: Get instant answers to your questions about customer feedback and trends.

Get instant answers to your questions about customer feedback and trends. Third-party data integration: Seamlessly connect with CRMs, support platforms, messaging solutions, and review sites like Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Microsoft Teams, G2 Crowd, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store.

​​”Product teams are drivers of innovation, with increasing responsibility to drive business outcomes,” says Hubert Palan, the CEO and founder of Productboard. “In the age of generative AI, businesses are undergoing a paradigm shift in how they solve problems, make decisions, and automate processes. Productboard Pulse was designed to capture the power of AI and analyze massive unstructured datasets at lightning speed to collect, connect, and visualize product feedback, and provide that unified view to ensure critical customer needs are not missed, giving teams the ability to move faster and meet market demands.”

Productboard Pulse delivers more than just insights; it drives tangible revenue and customer growth outcomes. Productboard Pulse's VoC reports give product teams a clear understanding of customer needs, streamlining product discovery and delivery so product leaders can deliver the right solution the first time. This reduces the need for costly iterations, accelerates customer satisfaction, minimizes the risk of low product adoption, and frees product teams to quickly progress to their next high-impact initiative.

The solution is available as a standalone offering or as an add-on for existing customers looking to fully leverage the Productboard product management platform to prioritize the right product initiatives, run an efficient product organization, and share roadmaps for complete stakeholder alignment.

Productboard Pulse is now available in beta with general availability planned for November 2024. To learn more, visit https://www.productboard.com/product/2024-fall-launch/ .

About Productboard

Productboard is the AI-powered, customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market, faster. Over 6,000 companies, including Zoom, British Airways, Cartier, Korn Ferry, Microsoft, and Salesforce use Productboard to understand what customers need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap. With offices in San Francisco, Prague, and Vancouver, Productboard is backed by leading investors like Dragoneer Investment Group, Tiger Global Management, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Credo Ventures. Learn more at www.productboard.com .