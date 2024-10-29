Jay's Program Celebrates 5 Years of Empowering Individuals with Disabilities

San Diego, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay's Program celebrated its five-year anniversary on October 28, 2024, during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This unique employment initiative offers six-month, part-time paid internships with the County of San Diego, in partnership with PRIDE Industries, San Diego Regional Center, and GT Independence. Jay’s Program internships enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to enhance their job skills and increase their employment opportunities.

“We know from nearly six decades of experience just how valuable a paid internship can be,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “It not only helps the intern gain valuable skills, but it also demonstrates to the employer how capable the potential employee is. So, we were thrilled to team up with San Diego County to support Jay’s Program.”

Throughout the program, participants engage with County mentors to discuss career goals and tailor their program courses accordingly. Coursework is just the beginning. Program participants also work with PRIDE Industries’ job coaches, who support participants during their internships with practical hands-on coaching, helping them develop the skills needed for success in entry-level civil service jobs. Group meetings, in which interns share their accomplishments and can solicit advice, are held twice a month, ensuring that participants maximize the benefits of the program.

Interns are not the only ones to benefit from Jay’s Program. County departments that have participated in the program report that they have experienced many positive benefits and have expanded their perspective on inclusivity and belonging in the workplace.

For these reasons, Jay's Program has enjoyed remarkable success since its inception in 2019. In the 2019-2020 cohort, for example, 19 participants completed the program; three of these individuals secured temporary positions at Covid testing and vaccination sites during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the program was put on hold in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. However, from 2022 to 2024, 27 participants successfully completed Jay's Program, and 12 were hired as permanent employees. Currently, eight individuals are actively participating in the program, and three graduated on October 25, 2024.

Jay’s Program was originally inspired by Raymond G. Bariuan, affectionately known as “Jay.” Jay has served as a County Board Office intern since 2019 and has provided vital support and assistance to various legislative teams in both the State Senate and the State Assembly. Currently, he supports County Board Supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer.

Looking ahead, Jay's Program has announced the selection of 10 interns for cohorts 11 and 12, commencing in January and April 2025, respectively. These interns will have the opportunity to gain practical work experience, acquire essential knowledge and skills, and explore entry-level job opportunities within the County of San Diego.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

###