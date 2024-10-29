FibroBiologics Announces Updates for Novel Artificial Thymus Organoid Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced promising new findings from its artificial thymus organoid program. Recent results from the artificial thymus organoid program showed that fibroblasts and thymus-derived cell organoids can persist and function for over 50 days post-transplantation, with vascularization and the generation of a diverse array of mature T cells in animal models.

The artificial thymus organoid has shown an ability to support distinct vascularization, critical for sustained functionality in vivo, while producing fully mature T cells expressing T cell receptors (TCR). Fully mature T cells differentiate into various types of cells, including CD4, CD8, T-regulatory, and gamma delta T cells, and contribute to a well-rounded immune response. The artificial thymus organoid also produces T cells with diverse TCR-beta chains that enable the recognition of a broad spectrum of antigens.

"This data further supports our unique approach to using fibroblast-based organoids as potential therapeutics. Our findings to date underscore the potential of our artificial thymus organoid to restore and enhance immune function," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. "The diverse TCR-beta repertoire, in combination with extended organoid functionality and vascularization, may provide an effective immune support platform for patients facing immune dysregulation, such as those with age-related immune decline or who have undergone chemotherapy. We are excited by this prospect and will continue our work to advance this technology toward clinical application."

"We believe these findings set the stage for revolutionary advancements in immunotherapy," said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By potentially offering a fibroblast-based organoid approach capable of generating a wide array of mature and functional T cells, we aim to provide patients with a safer, more effective option than currently utilized immune modulation and restoration therapies."

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

