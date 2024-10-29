Sono Group N.V. to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 31st

MUNICH, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”) is pleased to announce that George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO of Sono, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 31st, 2024.

DATE: October 31st

TIME: 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ASgcyv

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 1, 4 and 5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Sono Group N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Their disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. The companies’ unmatched solar technology has multiple applications in commercial vehicles such as buses, trailers, trucks, vans and recreational vehicles.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sono Group N.V.

Press:

press@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com/news-events

Investors:

ir@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonogroupnv

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com