Celona Supercharges Global Channel Program to Meet Surging Private 5G Demand

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona , a pioneer in private 5G networks, today announced the Celona Frequency Partner Program – a significant expansion of its global channel program that introduces new tiers, training and marketing resources, and a global partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX to enable resellers and managed service providers and their customers in the rapidly-growing private 5G market. This expansion is in support of the significant uptick in global adoption of Celona’s 5G LAN solution by enterprises seeking to securely modernize their wireless infrastructure.

Since launching its channel program in 2022, Celona has grown its channel network to more than 150 partners globally, with new partners signing up at a regular cadence. The company has gained significant worldwide momentum, partnering with global system integrators like NTT DATA , Capgemini and Tech Mahindra . In Europe, Celona has partnered with companies such as Alcadis , Alternetivo, Clarus Networks , Telonic and Xantaro . The company also has expanded into China through partnerships with Xingtera , CBN, and Inspur. Additionally, Celona has established key relationships in Korea ( Rhodos Consulting Group ), Japan ( Sojitz Tech-Innovation ), Saudi Arabia ( stc ), and LatAm ( Axity , Indeplo , and Inpro Telecom ).

Celona also today announced Aerloc, a new suite of advanced security capabilities that provide the next generation of private 5G wireless network security for Industry 4.0. New capabilities include extended SIM-based authentication for unified zero trust enforcement, dynamic and distributed policy enforcement, and air-gapping between IT and OT traffic running on a common private 5G network, enabled by Celona MicroSlicing ™. For more information, see the announcement here .

"Celona's expanded partner program comes at a pivotal time, as enterprise demand for private 5G is accelerating rapidly,” said Joel Mora, Senior Global Account Manager, GDT . “The new tiered structure, advanced training resources, and global distribution will be significant in helping us deliver cutting-edge private wireless solutions to our customers. Deepening our partnership with Celona will bring the transformative power of 5G LANs to organizations across industries."

“The private 5G market is experiencing explosive growth, making Celona's innovative 5G LAN solution an essential addition to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor solutions," said Cheryl Day, SVP of New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX . “Our relationship with Celona will enable our vast network of partners to offer new solutions and value-added services to enterprises worldwide. We're excited to play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of private 5G across industries to help organizations unlock new levels of performance, reliability, and security in their network infrastructure.”

Key enhancements to the Celona Frequency Partner Program include:

New tiered structure with increased benefits for top-performing partners

Formal sales and technical certification programs

Expanded training and enablement resources

Global distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX

The tiered program offers partners a clear path to unlock additional benefits such as joint marketing and dedicated resources as they grow their Celona business. New training programs will enable partners to develop in-house private 5G expertise. The program also gives Celona customers broader access to Celona's technology through trusted local partners. Enterprises can now standardize on the Celona 5G LAN globally, with consistent support across regions.

"The phenomenal growth of our partner ecosystem reflects the rapidly growing demand we're seeing for enterprise private 5G,” said Rob Mustarde, SVP Worldwide Sales, Celona. “With this expanded Celona Frequency program, we're enabling our partners to accelerate their business opportunities in this developing market. Together we're advancing a new era of enterprise networking that is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate."

The Celona Frequency Partner Program is available immediately to new and existing partners. For more information, visit celona.io/partnerprograms .

