It’s happening! CBH Homes Raises the Walls on New Headquarters

Boise, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's leading home builder, marked a major milestone in the construction of its new Caldwell, Idaho headquarters with a "Raise the Wall" event. The new 214,200-square-foot facility, nicknamed "The CBH Starship," will consolidate all CBH Homes operations under one roof.

“This is huge for us and the community,” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. "This will not only provide a state-of-the-art workspace for our team, but it also demonstrates our commitment to Caldwell and the Treasure Valley. We're proud to be part of this community and to continue to contribute to its growth."

CBH Homes and its sister companies currently reside in three different locations.Their main office is in Meridian, and their truss plant, interior selections, HVAC, and electrical companies are located in Nampa in two separate locations. All CBH companies together employ over 400 employees and counting.

“It’s happening. We have big goals and dreams at CBH and in order for us to keep growing, we need more space,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “When our entire team is together, there’s an energy that we thrive on. With all of us under one roof, we’re excited for the possibilities of what we can achieve.”

CBH is known for its award-winning culture, having been voted a Best Place to Work in Idaho for over 14 years and counting. The Mayor of Caldwell, Mayor Jarom Wagoner, joined CBH at their wall raising event saying, “The city of Caldwell is not only about making Caldwell an amazing place to live but an amazing place for businesses to thrive. CBH brings so much energy and life to the workplace and the community. We’re excited to have them.”

Located in Caldwell, the 214,200-square-foot Starship will consolidate all of CBH Homes' sister companies under one roof, fostering collaboration and efficiency. The expansive space is a testament to CBH's remarkable growth, offering 4.46 times more office space and 3.41 times more warehouse space than their current locations.

Fun Facts about the New CBH Homes headquarters in Caldwell, Idaho:

At 214,200 square feet, the new headquarters could fit CBH's current main office building inside it 21.85 times.

The Starship will feature 6 cool cafe breakrooms and 19 conference rooms.

A 5,557-square-foot event space will be available for company gatherings and events.

The new CBH Homes headquarters is slated for completion in Summer 2025. To learn more about CBH Homes and their new Caldwell headquarters, visit cbhhomes.com. Want to join the CBH team? They’re hiring for multiple positions to continue their growth at cbhhomes.com/careers/.

About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

