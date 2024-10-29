FIAT House in New Jersey Introduces Private Electric Car Sharing Program for Residents through Envoy Technologies, Inc.

Innovative Amenity Brings Sustainable Transportation to Residents

Ft. Lee, NJ, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”), a Blink Charging Co. company, and leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and community-based electric vehicles (EVs), has teamed with UNLMTD Real Estate Group, LLC (“UNLMTD”) to introduce electric car sharing at FIAT House, a brand-new collection of more than 300 studios, one- and two-bedroom luxury residences.

FIAT House is the first residential development to offer an on-site fleet of all-electric FIAT 500e vehicles, powered by Envoy’s innovative car-sharing service. These vehicles are available exclusively for residents to book by the hour, promoting sustainable transportation options and on-site convenience. Residents can easily reserve and unlock/lock vehicles using the user-friendly Envoy Mobility app.

Situated in a highly accessible area of Fort Lee, New Jersey, right on the foot of the George Washington Bridge, FIAT House is ideal for a modern sustainable commuter lifestyle, where residents enjoy convenient access to multiple public transportation options, a walkable distance to NYC, and now the new FIAT cars available on-call to residents through Envoy. All of these transportation modes eliminate the need for a personal vehicle, which may result in substantial savings for residents.

This innovative program supports property owners by enhancing tenant acquisition and retention, as mobility is a sought-after amenity. By tracking usage and return on investment (ROI), property owners like the FIAT House can measure its effectiveness and value. Additionally, the service is economical and exclusive to residents and guests, fostering community while promoting clean, sustainable solutions.

The access to zero-emission vehicles supports the property's commitment to environmental stewardship, with on-site charging stations available to ensure vehicles are always ready for residential use. This initiative also provides development incentives and proves to be more affordable than owning a car, allowing residents to book vehicles flexibly for hours or days via the app. The convenience of having vehicles parked on-site adds to the program's appeal, while the growth potential offers residents the chance to be part of a future national network.

“This collaboration is an exciting full-circle moment for Envoy because FIAT was the first vehicle to launch with us when our company started back in 2017,” said Aric Ohana, CEO and Co-Founder of Envoy Technologies. "This launch represents the next evolution in sustainable urban living and convenience. FIAT House represents a groundbreaking milestone in co-branded developments. This collaboration with UNLMTD and FIAT also creates a win-win situation – residents can enjoy a unique, sustainable transportation option, while FIAT gains real-world exposure for its latest EV.”

“The FIAT 500e is the ultimate city car, perfect for tackling NYC with its compact footprint, 162 miles of city range and user-friendly technology, including standard Uconnect 5 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Aamir Ahmed, Head of FIAT North America. “We're thrilled to collaborate with Envoy and UNLMTD by providing a fleet of 500e EVs, giving FIAT House residents convenient access to fun, practical and stylish zero-emission transportation whenever they need it."

Envoy car-share services are currently operational in residences, offices, and hotels across the country, serving major metropolitan areas in 23 states, including California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Hawaii, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Idaho, and more. Envoy’s branded services, ‘Mobility as an Amenity,’ is poised to expand nationwide in the United States, with further growth plans in motion.

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy’s amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy’s amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

