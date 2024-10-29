Avista Foundation awards 27 grants to support local initiatives

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation is awarding $122,750 in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska to support economic and community development.
“With these contributions, the Avista Foundation is creating positive change, driving economic development, and enriching our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.
The third-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:
- Supporting AHANA’s efforts to serve multi-ethnic and multicultural business owners in Spokane, Washington.
- Bringing area lighting to improve safety at the Sandpoint Skatepark in Sandpoint, Idaho.
- Enabling program expansion with a new larger building at Southeast Alaska Food Bank in Juneau, Alaska.
- Helping Southern Oregon Child and Family Council Inc's LISTO Family Literacy Program provide education for Latinx adults in Jackson County, Oregon.
The full list of third-quarter awards includes:
|Name
|State
|Award
|AHANA
|Washington
|$
|10,000
|Bonner County Skatepark Association
|Idaho
|$
|1,500
|Cup of Cool Water
|Washington
|$
|2,000
|Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship
|Washington
|$
|2,500
|Clearwater Community Complex, Inc.
|Idaho
|$
|5,000
|Freedom Farms
|Oregon
|$
|1,500
|Global Neighborhood
|Washington
|$
|3,500
|Hispanic Business Professional Association dba Nuestras Raices
|Washington
|$
|10,000
|Homeshare Kootenai County Inc
|Idaho
|$
|2,000
|Latinos En Spokane
|Washington
|$
|2,500
|Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Inc
|Idaho
|$
|2,000
|NAMI Far North
|Idaho
|$
|1,000
|Operation Healthy Family
|Washington
|$
|3,000
|Spokanimal CARE
|Washington
|$
|1,500
|Sky Lakes Foundation
|Oregon
|$
|5,000
|Southeast Alaska Food Bank
|Alaska
|$
|10,000
|Southern Oregon Child and Family Council, Inc.
|Oregon
|$
|3,000
|Spokane Alliance United
|Washington
|$
|3,500
|Spokane Area Jewish Family Services
|Washington
|$
|1,000
|Spokane Humane Society
|Washington
|$
|1,500
|Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance (SIMBA)
|Washington
|$
|7,500
|Spokane Valley HUB (dba HUB Sports Center)
|Washington
|$
|10,000
|Spruce Root Inc.
|Alaska
|$
|5,000
|Valley Community Center
|Washington
|$
|1,250
|WA-ID Volunteer Center
|Idaho
|$
|2,000
|St Vincent de Paul CDA
|Idaho
|$
|10,000
|Providence Foundation
|Washington
|$
|15,000
The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Environmental and arts and culture proposals are due by November 1, 2024. Organizations can see if they are eligible and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.
About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
