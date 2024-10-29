Avista Foundation awards 27 grants to support local initiatives

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation is awarding $122,750 in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska to support economic and community development.

“With these contributions, the Avista Foundation is creating positive change, driving economic development, and enriching our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.

The third-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

Supporting AHANA ’s efforts to serve multi-ethnic and multicultural business owners in Spokane, Washington.

’s efforts to serve multi-ethnic and multicultural business owners in Spokane, Washington. Bringing area lighting to improve safety at the Sandpoint Skatepark in Sandpoint, Idaho.

in Sandpoint, Idaho. Enabling program expansion with a new larger building at Southeast Alaska Food Bank in Juneau, Alaska.

in Juneau, Alaska. Helping Southern Oregon Child and Family Council Inc's LISTO Family Literacy Program provide education for Latinx adults in Jackson County, Oregon.

The full list of third-quarter awards includes:

Name State Award AHANA Washington $ 10,000 Bonner County Skatepark Association Idaho $ 1,500 Cup of Cool Water Washington $ 2,000 Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship Washington $ 2,500 Clearwater Community Complex, Inc. Idaho $ 5,000 Freedom Farms Oregon $ 1,500 Global Neighborhood Washington $ 3,500 Hispanic Business Professional Association dba Nuestras Raices Washington $ 10,000 Homeshare Kootenai County Inc Idaho $ 2,000 Latinos En Spokane Washington $ 2,500 Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Inc Idaho $ 2,000 NAMI Far North Idaho $ 1,000 Operation Healthy Family Washington $ 3,000 Spokanimal CARE Washington $ 1,500 Sky Lakes Foundation Oregon $ 5,000 Southeast Alaska Food Bank Alaska $ 10,000 Southern Oregon Child and Family Council, Inc. Oregon $ 3,000 Spokane Alliance United Washington $ 3,500 Spokane Area Jewish Family Services Washington $ 1,000 Spokane Humane Society Washington $ 1,500 Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance (SIMBA) Washington $ 7,500 Spokane Valley HUB (dba HUB Sports Center) Washington $ 10,000 Spruce Root Inc. Alaska $ 5,000 Valley Community Center Washington $ 1,250 WA-ID Volunteer Center Idaho $ 2,000 St Vincent de Paul CDA Idaho $ 10,000 Providence Foundation Washington $ 15,000



The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Environmental and arts and culture proposals are due by November 1, 2024. Organizations can see if they are eligible and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

