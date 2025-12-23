Avista Posts Updated Corporate Responsibility Report

The latest sustainability information can be found at avistacorp.com.

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (NYSE: AVA) published its latest Corporate Responsibility report and other sustainability information on its corporate website, avistacorp.com. The content reports on Avista’s operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities, and ethical governance.

The latest report includes information regarding Avista’s aspirational Clean Energy goals, workplace culture, customer experience, community involvement, and ethical governance. The website also provides links to Avista’s continued reporting on a series of key sustainability reporting frameworks and industry specific sustainability disclosures and metrics that include new reports adhering to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and the American Gas Association (AGA) sustainability reporting frameworks.

“At Avista, our Corporate Responsibility Report is more than a summary of our progress—it’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement. By sharing our goals, challenges, and achievements openly, we invite our stakeholders to join us on our journey toward a cleaner energy future, a more inclusive workplace, and stronger communities. This report is a testament to our belief that responsible business practices are essential to building trust and delivering lasting value for everyone we serve,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.

Avista’s Corporate Responsibility report and ESG disclosures can be found here and at avistacorp.com.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 424,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to dalila.sheehan@avistacorp.com .

SOURCE: Avista Corporation

Contact:

Media: Lena Funston (509) 495-8090 lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Investors: Stacey Walters (509) 495-2046 stacey.walters@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174